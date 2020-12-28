NORTH PORT — Four hopefuls have filed for the District 1 seat relinquished by David Iannotti.
Elected Nov. 3, he resigned on Dec. 1, citing health issues in the abrupt departure.
North Port fills its vacancies with special elections, which in this sequence is March 9. The four seated commissioners will decide the issues until a fifth is seated in March.
Commission candidates who have registered their candidacy as of Monday were North Port residents Alice White, Nick Trolli, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren.
Each will need or have turned in 25 petition signatures and $317 in fees.
North Port Clerk Heather Taylor will file candidate packages with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections. Currently, there are two special district elections — Holiday Park and Tri-Par Estates park and recreation districts — scheduled for March 9.
Each candidate agreed North Port needs a city manager. Pete Lear resigned in November after controversy erupted around an office romance with a subordinate. Lear had also floated running for the District 1 seat. His No. 2, Jason Yarborough, is the city’s acting city manager.
North Port also faces cash issues due to COVID-19 hits to tourism and lost sales tax. The city is also positioning itself to attract corporate and medical services, and its underfunded Aquatic Center has drawn some criticism.
Commissioners also face rapid growth and deannexation issues at the West Villages communities. A study on the matter comes due in May.
White is the founder of People for Trees, a North Port nonprofit. A former teacher, she had sought a seat with the Sarasota County commission in November. Englewood’s Ron Cutsinger won that race.
Vocal about preserving city green spaces, White acknowledged that economic development in North Port “is necessary."
"But first we have to take care of the people, the integrity of neighborhoods," White said. "North Port is really good at building houses. But these are homes people are moving into."
She said the West Villages deannexation should be left to the courts to decide.
Trolli had made runs for public office, including the District 1 seat that Iannotti won in a run-off with businessman Rich Suggs.
In an earlier forum, Trolli cited a “need to get back to our roots, to a friendlier North Port when city officials belonged to our civic groups and supported community efforts … our city needs to rid itself of the reputation that it has of being difficult to work with.”
Grzesnikowski is a retired business owner and sales trainer. He had served with North Port’s planning and zoning advisory board. North Port needed fine-tuning, he said, including the search for Lear’s replacement and on city budgeting.
“I’d like to be a good, positive influence, I’d like to contribute.”
Garren, a quality engineer, would push for trade or professional services to the city, clean internet access, eco-tourism and resolving land disputes between neighbors and commercial builders as among his priorities, he said.
West Villages also topped that list.
“(You) don’t want them to secede,” he said of the uncoupling movement. “At the same time, those people need a voice. It’s a Catch-22.”
A serious comic book collector, Garren pictured Superman as a broader role model, in any capacity in life, or “standing for everything that’s supposed to be right.”
Another North Port resident considering a commission run, Barbara Lockhart, on Monday said politics, her day job and raising a son made things “too complicated.
Lockhart, this year awarded the city’s “Greenest Citizen” certificate, was urged by others to run, but ultimately passed, she said.
“Maybe one day in the future.”
North Port commissioners are paid some $31,000 annually; it’s a four-year position. Final candidate filing is 5 p.m. Thursday.
