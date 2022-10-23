NORTH PORT – Back to square one.
The North Port City Commissioners will discuss and vote on a group’s petition to redraw North Port’s boundaries on Thursday.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government submitted petitions in 2020 seeking to remove West Villages from within the city and place those western communities in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The city had held a hearing to decide whether to grant that request in April 2021 and its commissioners voted 5-0 in denying it.
The West Villagers group appealed to Sarasota County’s circuit court, winning that round. North Port itself appealed that to a state court, which held Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll had followed state rules in his decision, the three-member Second Court of Appeal ruled this month.
North Port’s five commissioners must decide Thursday whether to grant the West Villagers original petition, which would sever Wellen Park from city boundaries, or to allow voters in that zone to decide for themselves. Or again vote it down.
Thursday’s hearing is the single agenda item, which includes all the material from the April 2021 hearing. That was an all-day setting at City Hall, including testimony from the two sides.
Commissioners ultimately decided contracting its boundaries, or de-annexing, was not in the city’s best interests, or wasn’t feasible.
Judge Hunter Carroll ruled the term feasible meant something is possible, a literal definition, he said, and quashed what commissioners decided. The Second Court of Appeal upheld his ruling.
Commissioners on Thursday revisit the issue, talk about it, listen to public comment — locals get 3-5 minutes to voice themselves — then vote the matter up or down. Because it’s quasi-judicial, meaning a court-like setting, none of the five commissioners would speculate on what’s in store.
John Meisel, a West Villagers for Responsible Government spokesperson, was hopeful the city would grant the petition or allow Wellen Park voters to decide themselves.
Failure to do so, he added, “would as (Carroll) had decided, result in another miscarriage of justice.”
Wellen Park in west North Port is the former West Villages and includes several villages or neighborhoods, the Atlanta Braves spring training baseball complex and a commercial district called Downtown Wellen. Its first phase opens in early 2023. The district represents about 10% of North Port’s tax base. At build-out, Wellen Park, a master-planned community, is estimated to contain 20,000 homes and 50,000 people.
The West Villagers group had submitted some 1,250 certified signatures to de-annex. One of its founding members, Victor Dobrin, is running for the District 5 commission seat in November’s election. His opponent, Phil Stokes, was involved in the initial movement but later pulled out.
The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
