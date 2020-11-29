I was so sorry to see this story as No. 1, mainly because it’s such a sad one to write about.
This is the article about the NBC2 reporter and another man who were killed in a motorcycle accident in North Port two weeks ago. This story was the second most-read story last week but continued to be shared across social media so much that the story moved up a notch to No. 1 this week.
In fact, the story was read by more people the second week than the first — showing the power of people sharing a story across social media and email.
In this unfortunate incident, Cody Bunch, 30, was driving a BMW motorcycle with a female passenger, Jenny Lenzini, 26, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Many of our readers know Lenzini because she joined Waterman Broadcasting — NBC2 and ABC7 — in July 2020, covering news in Charlotte and Lee counties.
To read the entire story, visit: bit.ly/33bjjxI
Ok, let’s continue with the rest of the Top Five, moving on to a story that hasn’t been in the No. 2 spot two weeks in a row ever — yes, ever.
2 Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida
OK, you’ve heard me say that our daily COVID-19 update has been in the top spot nearly every week since March. But for the second week in a row, the daily update is not the most-read story on our website.
And the reason is simple — the Florida Department of Health continues to be anywhere from 4 to 12 hours late with reporting the numbers. There have been some days when they announced they simply wouldn’t have any numbers.
The state “dashboard,” where the numbers for the state and the counties are listed, is supposed to be updated every day at 11 a.m. But that hasn’t been the case for weeks.
I’m sure there are people in the newsroom who tire of hearing me announce, “It’s now 3 hours late. It’s now 4 hours late.” Or, “I’m now going home and will see if they update it tonight.”
For me, I lose confidence in a state department that can’t provide timely numbers on a pandemic that is killing people.
If you would like to get an email every day when the state updates the numbers before 6 p.m., you can sign up for “Breaking News” at: YourSun.com/newsletters
3 Doorbell hacker unleashes North Port drama
I was pretty sure this story would make the Top Five again and I was right. This is just too crazy of a story to not be shared a gazillion times across social media.
If you haven’t yet read this story, it focuses on a hacker who took control of a doorbell camera and managed to call police, saying he had caught his wife cheating, shot the other man, had explosives in the home and was self-reporting the mayhem.
You can expect how shocked the woman in the home was when a whole bunch of police showed up at her home and asked her to leave the home.
As the Digital Editor of the newspaper and somebody who works with computers, I can tell you that if you have anything at all that is run by a computer — even a doorbell camera using wi-fi — it can be hacked.
Remember to change your passwords regularly and if a website or product offers double-authentication (such as where it sends a code to your phone), do that.
If you haven’t yet read this modern-day horror story, visit: bit.ly/33dUnpi
4 One Englewood homicide suspect caught, one dead
Illegal drugs. Bad things seems to always happen around them.
In this case, according to police reports, two suspects, Bradley Scheuerer, 31, and Jonathon Robinson, 27, allegedly entered a home to steal equipment used to make marijuana wax, a highly concentrated form of THC also known as dabs or butane hash oil.
A fight ensued between a man in the house and Robinson. They later were both found dead in the home.
Scheuerer, who had fled in a rental van, was caught five days later.
To read all the details on this Englewood incident, visit: bit.ly/2KDfOd6
5 Snowbirds appear to be on their way but there will be fewer
Because snowbirds drive so much of the economy of this area, a story about whether COVID-19 is going to keep them away became a much read story on our Websites.
The story is rather complex with a look at the various types of snowbirds but it does look like we’ll see fewer Canadians and some other snowbirds.
Overall, though, it does look like a big chunk of our northern neighbors are coming back for the winter.
To get all the details, visit: bit.ly/3l0CZdK
