Hurricane Ian Englewood debris removal\

A debris removal crew works its way up State Road 776 in Englewood on Oct. 21. Collection crews in Sarasota County will get five days off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Charlotte County, crews get a day and a half off.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — Debris collection crews in Sarasota County will be taking a break next week to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Contractors for Sarasota County will pause debris collection for five days, from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, according to county officials.


