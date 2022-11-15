SARASOTA — Debris collection crews in Sarasota County will be taking a break next week to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Contractors for Sarasota County will pause debris collection for five days, from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, according to county officials.
Charlotte County collection will only get a day and a half off.
Sarasota County's Solid Waste Director Brian Usher expressed his thanks to the crews that have been collecting debris seven days a week since Oct. 6.
“We are so appreciative to the men and women that have spent time away from their families to support the cleanup efforts throughout Sarasota County,” Usher said in a news release. “This break will allow them an opportunity to reunite with their families for the holiday and get some much-needed rest.”
Debris collection in Sarasota County will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Sarasota County also announced that two public drop-off sites for residential vegetative storm debris will permanently close next Monday.
Both the Rothenbach Park drop-off site and the Jackson Road Transfer Station continue to accept self-hauled residential vegetative storm debris for free disposal until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
After Nov. 21, residents may dispose of storm debris at the Central County Landfill and applicable disposal fees will apply.
County officials said in the release that roughly 2.2 million cubic yards of debris from public right of way as of Tuesday.
In neighboring Charlotte County, the county debris contractor will have a half-day on Nov. 23 and a full day off on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Debris collection will resume Friday, Nov. 25.
"By (Nov. 16), we expect the contractor will have exceeded 1.75 million cubic yards of debris collected," Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.
Charlotte County is likely to revise the estimated amount of total debris to be collected as a result of Hurricane Ian, due to current collection numbers. County officials had previously estimated that there would be 2.5 million cubic yards of debris to be collected in total.
Charlotte County has several self-service free drop-off locations where residents can drop off storm debris from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday:
• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida (the ramp remains closed to boats).
• Florida Street, 7000 Florida St. Punta Gorda.
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood.
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The transfer stations allow unlimited use until further notice.
The Charlotte County landfill on Zemel Road is open for business and residential waste, however fees apply. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
