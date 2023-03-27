Sarasota County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve between North Port and Venice. Pictured are, from left Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Commissioner Joe Neunder, Commissioner Mike Moran, Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger, Commissioner Nancy Detert, Commissioner Mark Smith and Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
The new floating kayak launch at the park.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
The new connector bridge at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to access The Legacy Trail.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Staff from University of Florida IFAS Extension were at the event with a display of various wildlife that can be seen at the preserve.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger talks about spending time camping near the Myakka River with his family.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert speaks to the crowd about the importance of the park improvements.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler welcomes the crowd to the event.
NORTH PORT — Thousands of people may drive past the entrance to Deer Prairie Creek Preserve on Tamiami Trail every day, and never know how big it is, what amenities it offers or just what it actually preserves.
The 6,440-acre preserve — which is between North Port, Wellen Park and Venice, mainly along the Myakka River — features miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and access to the river, which has long been designated, officially, as "Wild and Scenic."
It also has access to Sarasota County's Legacy Trail, a multi-use trail that runs nearly the length of the entire county.
And with the completion of a yearlong project, Deer Prairie Creek Preserve now has even more to offer visitors, including a new picnic shelter, a kayak launch and an extended fishing pier.
Sarasota County officials celebrated the new amenities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the preserve at 10201 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler welcomed the crowd.
"The construction process took about a year," Rissler said. "We're really excited to extend the Legacy Trail to a third location in North Port."
Improvements include enhancements to two shell parking areas, a pedestrian bridge and an extended fishing pier. The kayak launch is ADA accessible.
Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger talked about camping at the Myakka State Park, just a few miles upstream, with his family when he was a child.
"What an environmental treasure this is," Cutsinger said. "This property will be preserved forever."
Cutsinger said the Myakka River is the only river in Florida designated as "Wild and Scenic" by the Florida Legislature.
Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy Detert said the park improvements will help promote tourism.
"Visitors love the beaches, but they're also interested in seeing native Florida," Detert said. "This park has beautiful water views and an amazing trail system."
Deer Prairie Creek Preserve visitors find a range of native habitats, including scrubby flatwoods, Florida dry prairie, wetlands, according to information from Sarasota County. Threatened species, like the Florida scrub jay, the gopher tortoise and river otters all make it home, as well as the American alligator and many kinds of bird species.
Besides the Tamiami Trail entrance, near where the road crosses over the Myakka River, the preserve has a northern entrance off Forbes Trail, east of Venice.
That part of the preserve has equestrian trails, more views of the Myakka River, as well as access to two of the three Legacy Trail connectors, including the North Port Connector trail.
"This newly constructed bridge allows pedestrians and bicyclists to explore both sides of Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, using a natural surface flat trail to navigate through the heart of the preserve, and connect to the paved North Port Connector trail," Rissler said.
North Port resident Karen Richardson wanted to be one of the first people to use the new kayak launch.
She attended the ribbon cutting with her kayak in tow.
"This is so exciting," Richardson said. "I'm going to be coming here often."
