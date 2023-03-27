NORTH PORT — Thousands of people may drive past the entrance to Deer Prairie Creek Preserve on Tamiami Trail every day, and never know how big it is, what amenities it offers or just what it actually preserves.

The 6,440-acre preserve — which is between North Port, Wellen Park and Venice, mainly along the Myakka River — features miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and access to the river, which has long been designated, officially, as "Wild and Scenic."


