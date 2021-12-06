NORTH PORT — Residents of Bobcat Trail community have learned their beloved but failed golf course is up for sale for $13 million.
Charlotte Harbor Golf Club owner Rich Smith's intent to sell the property for single-family homes instead of as a golf course is upsetting to many.
"Nobody in here would like to see this happen," said Paul Fisher, resident and Community Development District chairman.
The golf course has been closed since August, with Smith saying repeatedly that it would open soon.
A claim that the site can be developed with 320 single-family homes is likely four times more than permissible, another CDD supervisor, Dick Burke told The Daily Sun.
Burke called Smith's asking price, "almost silly."
"That's just an outrageous number," Burke said. "I'm not surprised it's for sale. The guy has to do something."
Construction contractors already surveyed the 113-acre site this summer for residential potential, Burke said. They determined, he said, that there was space for only 80-90 single-family homes, and that the cost of extending water and sewer lines would make the project prohibitively expensive.
The Bobcat Trail community wants the golf course restored, but that will take about $2-$4 million, Burke estimated. An asking price of $2-$3 million would be realistic for that, he said.
Distant hope
The CDD hopes the golf course will go up for auction if Smith cannot pay his debts, and the CDD could buy it and have a golf management company run the course.
But if it were to go residential, Burke said, the community would easily survive and not lose many current residents.
"Bobcat Trail is a great place to live, golf course or not," he said. "I wouldn't leave if some more homes were coming in here. It's a friendly community. People help each other."
Zoning history
Bobcat Trail including the golf course was developed using the restrictions set by the city in a 2003 development order, North Port zoning staff told The Daily Sun.
They could not provide an analysis by deadline, however, of whether the rules for that site would prohibit a dramatic expansion of homes. A request for information from the city clerk's office was not answered by deadline.
Bobcat vs. Sabal Trace
Just west of Bobcat is another golf course that was closed and is to be redeveloped as a mixed-use project with 500 homes and 400 assisted-living units.
At 209 acres, the Sabal Trace Golf Course is much larger than Charlotte Harbor Golf. It was a golf course much earlier, in the 1970s, and does not appear to be part of a community development district. Before it closed in 2015, it was zoned commercial recreational.
The North Port City Commission approved the zone change to a mixed-use development in 2020.
Bad blood
The Daily Sun reported in October that locals have frequently accused Smith of misleading statements, including telling a bankruptcy court judge earlier this year his wife was not working at the golf course. She was listed as general manager. Ellen Smith served time in jail two decades ago in Michigan for embezzlement from another business.
Some debts paid
Smith has accumulated a large number of civil court cases with companies demanding payments. He owes $1.3 million to 13 Bobcat households that helped him buy the course in 2017.
He was delinquent for two years of property taxes until a lawsuit from one of the residents prompted Smith to pay up to avoid mortgage problems.
A lawsuit by a golf apparel company was resolved in recent weeks for $18,000 on the eve of a deposition in which Smith was ordered to provide several years worth of financial records.
"It seems when things start getting really dark, someone kicks in cash to keep it floating," Burke said of the golf course debts.
The Daily Sun reached out by phone to Smith, but he has said through his lawyer that he will not comment. A real estate agent also did not return a call for comment.
