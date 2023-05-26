Mosquitoes

A Sarasota County resident was diagnosed with  malaria, state Department of Health officials stated in a Friday night warning.

SARASOTA — Officials announced late Friday that a person was confirmed to have a case of malaria in the region. 

The information came from The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and Manatee County.  


   
