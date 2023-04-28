NORTH PORT — Authorities allege a suspect arrested Thursday possessed multiple images of a 13-year-old being sexually abused.
Ronald Earl Williams, 47, has been charged with 40 counts of possessing obscene sexual material involving a minor, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest report in Williams' case states that SCSO received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Google reported roughly 2,000 files flagged for suspected child pornography to the organization, who then forwarded those files to law enforcement. The files were uploaded to a Google account between April 12 and April 14.
The report describes several of the images as an adult standing in a room with a "cowering" 13-year-old child. The adult, who wears a black face-concealing costume, is depicted sexually abusing the minor in many of the images.
Information from the files led authorities to Williams as a suspect, along with a contact number and email address.
Deputies searched his name and learned that he was already a registered sexual offender, with contact information matching what was found in the Google account.
According to the report, deputies spoke with Williams on April 27. He admitted to being a registered sexual offender and confirmed his contact information matched what was on the account.
Much of Williams' conversation with deputies was redacted in the arrest report; however, by the end of the conversation, he was charged with 40 counts of obscene material possession and transported to Sarasota County Jail.
Williams is being held on without bond. He is due to return to court on June 9.
