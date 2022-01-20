SARASOTA — Detectives say a man who lived in North Port and was wanted in a Dec. 29 killing in Sarasota was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges Thursday.
Nyquan Priester, also known as "PK" and "Parkside," is accused of shooting another person in the back. Priester was sitting in the back seat of a car when he fired six shots out of the window that night, arrest reports show.
The report lists Priester's address as Bradenton, but sheriff's officials said he had lived in North Port recently.
The night of Dec. 29, authorities responded to gunshots at Ackerman Park at 400 Apex Road, Sarasota.
Around 40 to 50 people were gathered in the park when shots were fired from the car in the parking lot, deputies reported.
Witnesses tried to take the victim for help, calling 911 as they drove. They were told to go to the Fruitville Library and meet first responders. The victim had a single gunshot wound to his back, and he died shortly after.
The Sarasota County Sheriffs' Office did not release the name of the victim, citing Marsy's Law.
According to authorities, detectives learned the car was a gold Hyundai, which was occupied by Turner and Priester, along with Kalvion Turner, Cameille Homer-Cunningham and Sa'Tayvia Monix. The car was registered to Homer-Cunningham.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Turner, 20, from Sarasota, who turned himself in Jan. 13 and was charged with principal of second-degree murder with firearm.
Before turning himself in, Turner went to the Sheriff’s Office hours after the shooting in December with his attorney, and stated “He’s not the one that pulled the trigger,” according to arrest reports. Turner also confirmed the identities of the people in the car that night, reports show.
A witness, Zepharin "Zep" Williams, told detectives he thought he was the target of the shooting, reports state. Williams and other witnesses said Turner had a "beef" with Williams and they were both at the park when the shooting happened.
Williams also said Turner had a fanny pack slung over his shoulder that he kept patting, and Williams believed the other man had a gun in the pack.
After the shots were fired, Turner sent a text to another witness stating "warning shots."
As the car left, someone told Turner not to come back to the park because someone had been shot. Turner texted: "Who got hit? Dat Wasn't en me dat was my dawg dat let dem shots off," the report states.
Monix, who was sitting in the front seat, said the shots came from the rear, passenger seat, where Priester was sitting, reports show.
Witnesses and surveillance show the car went to Whittaker Park on Sarasota Bay after the shooting. Priester got out of the car and walked around for 10 minutes before getting back in, the report shows.
Monix told detectives that although she didn't see a gun, she thought they were in that park to get rid of a gun. Sheriff's dive teams did not find a weapon in the bay, the report shows.
Priester was booked in the Sarasota County Jail. In addition to the second-degree murder charge, he was also charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of another person. He was arrested Dec. 21 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
