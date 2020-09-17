Deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will "be on the lookout" for kids who are doing good deeds in their communities.
While out and about, deputies will reward kids who are caught in random acts of kindness or good deeds with a coupon for a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.
Appropriate "offenses" might include being helpful, wearing a helmet while riding a bike, or holding the door open for a stranger, according to the press release.
Operation Chill, is a community service program sponsored by 7-Eleven stores.
“Working in law enforcement gives deputies the unique opportunity to engage with children and families in different capacities every day,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight.
“Just because we wear the uniform and carry the badge doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun and make memories with neighborhood kids along the way," he added.
