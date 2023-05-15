New College interim President Richard Corcoran speaks Monday during a news conference in Sarasota, joking that it was his fault that protesters were shouting outside - suggesting they were upset he'd turned off the air condition in their dorms.
SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills into law while in Sarasota on Monday morning.
As protesters could be heard chanting in the background, DeSantis spoke about eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion aspects of higher education. DeSantis made the announcement while at New College on Monday morning.
Considered sequels to the WOKE Act, the new law makes changes to how colleges can teach certain subjects, including race and gender studies.
He was signing Senate/House Bills 266 and 931 while at the Sarasota college.
DeSantis said it was his hope the new laws would continue Florida's path to excellence in education. He said people could look into gender studies, but suggested they go elsewhere for those types of studies that don't make for great careers.
"Go to Berkeley," he said.
DeSantis has also made New College a focus of his education push, suggesting the liberal arts college needs overhauling and appointing a slate of conservative trustees to the college.
DeSantis also pushed out the president of New College. DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran, who had been his former Education Commissioner during his first years as governor, as the interim president of New College.
DeSantis spoke about protests in San Francisco and Stanford of students against Riley Gaines, who was shouted at and retreated to her hotel room after speaking against transgender athletes in women's sports. DeSantis said if Florida college students protested speakers in similar ways, they should be expelled.
Corcoran spoke about the protesters outside the New College hall, placing the blame on himself. He joked that he'd told New College authorities to turn off air conditioning Sunday night.
"They're shouting: 'Turn the air back on! Turn the air back on!'" Corcoran said to laughter.
DeSantis is also anticipated, at some point, to appoint a new member to the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
The District 3 seat has been vacated since the death of Commissioner Nancy Detert in early April.
Detert, 78, died at her home on April 5. There are about 18 months remaining in her term with the next election in November 2024.
People are already filing to run for the District 3 seat in 2024, including Venice resident Greg Wood.
District 3 runs from the Gulf of Mexico to include part of the Nokomis area, the city of Venice, South Venice, and that portion of North Port mostly north of West Price Boulevard and west of North Sumter Boulevard.
The crassness of DeSantis and Cochran mocking the people protesting the Republican's attacks on education tells us how low these fellows genuinely are. It's hard to believe either one graduated from college. They did, of course, but forgot to get real education along the way!
