Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks May 9 in Miami during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education. He is set to speak in Sarasota on Monday.

SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to speak at New College, holding a news conference about 11 a.m. Monday.

DeSantis has made a habit of signing bills in areas where they have made the most impact. House Bill 266 is one that is anticipated he'll be signing at some point that makes changes to how colleges can teach certain subjects, including race and gender studies.


Download PDF HB 266
   
