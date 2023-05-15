SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to speak at New College, holding a news conference about 11 a.m. Monday.
DeSantis has made a habit of signing bills in areas where they have made the most impact. House Bill 266 is one that is anticipated he'll be signing at some point that makes changes to how colleges can teach certain subjects, including race and gender studies.
DeSantis has also made New College a focus of his education push, suggesting the liberal arts college needs overhauling and appointing a slate of conservative trustees to the college.
DeSantis also pushed out the president of New College. DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran, who had been his former Education Commissioner during his first years as governor, as the interim president of New College.
One appointee, Eddie Speir, did not receive Florida Senate confirmation — which led to the Bradenton man lashing out at Corcoran on Twitter, according to News Service of Florida.
“I am sure that I did ruffle some feathers, but not enough to overcome a (Republican) supermajority in the Senate,” Speir tweeted. “I am confident it was @richardcorcoran working with his political allies to block me. It is easy to see why.
"I was resistant to being ‘handled and managed.’ I pushed to operate as an independent board. I was also very involved on campus, meeting with as many students, faculty, and staff on a daily basis. This meddling proved too much, even though most of our political and educational views align.”
DeSantis is also anticipated, at some point, to appoint a new member to the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
The District 3 seat has been vacated since the death of Commissioner Nancy Detert in early April.
Detert, 78, died at her home on April 5. There are about 18 months remaining in her term with next election in November 2024.
People are already filing to run for the District 3 seat in 2024, including Venice resident Greg Wood.
District 3 runs from the Gulf of Mexico to include part of the Nokomis area, the city of Venice, South Venice, and that portion of North Port mostly north of West Price Boulevard and west of North Sumter Boulevard.
News Service of Florida contributed to this story.
