NORTH PORT — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. visited Toledo Blade Elementary School during the school’s first day back after Hurricane Ian.
The governor toured the North Port school on its first day open since Hurricane Ian, and met with students returning to class before hosting a news conference in the campus’ library and media center.
DeSantis praised staff and workers at Toledo Blade for getting the school ready to bring kids back as part of hurricane recovery.
“It’s real important, and I know the kids are happy to be here,” DeSantis said to a room full of staff, local residents and reporters.
Diaz praised DeSantis for his approach to education, noting DeSantis has directed the state to put more than $2 billion toward teachers over the past three years.
“It’s great to be here today,” Diaz said.
DeSantis also used the occasion to announce a total of $200 million in awards from the state School Recognition Program for the 2020-21 school year.
The program was started by Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 1990s. The program allocates funds toward schools that maintain an “A” grade in state evaluations, or which improve its grade one letter level between school years.
A total of $3.8 million in awards will be granted between 24 schools in Sarasota County, including $142,000 to Toledo Blade.
DeSantis said that award amounts had been determined before the hurricane. He said, however, he hopes the funds will enable the schools in the impacted areas to bounce back during the recovery.
“We trust the schools will make those good decisions,” DeSantis said.
Toledo Blade Elementary School Principal Jennifer Dolciotto thanked DeSantis and Diaz for their visit and the announcement, saying the school’s Advisory Council would determine how best to provide “personalized, individualized” aid to staff and school programs with those funds.
Dolciotto also spoke about the re-opening of classes and how staff welcomed students back to the campus.
“We enjoyed seeing smiling faces this morning,” Dolciotto said.
Second-grade teacher Kelly Walker was also invited to speak about the re-opening of the campus.
Walker, who has taught at Toledo Blade for the past 12 years, said her students have brought her a great deal of joy over the years and inspired her and her colleagues to create the best learning environment that they could.
“It’s truly my passion,” Walker said. “I enjoy every minute of it.”
Walker also spoke of the challenges her students had recently faced, from COVID-19 to Hurricane Ian; in some cases, she had students forced to move away from the district due to the damage to their homes.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, six schools in Charlotte County will receive a combined total of “just over $600,000.” Other award amounts include:
• 27 Lee County schools will receive $3.6 million
• 38 Collier County schools will receive $5 million
• Bowling Green Elementary in Hardee County will receive $54,000
After the news conference, DeSantis was questioned about the slow progress of Comcast internet repair in Englewood by local resident Herb Stephens.
Stephens, who owns a business in the area and works as a real estate agent, said that it has been difficult to apply for aid and contact people without consistent broadband access.
“My business demands the need for internet access,” Stephens said after the news conference.
DeSantis told Stephens that he would be reaching out to local authorities and utilities about the situation. In the meantime, he recommended making use of Starlink devices provided by SpaceX to help bridge the internet gap in impacted areas.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has donated approximately 450 devices across impacted areas, according to DeSantis, many of which can be accessed as local FEMA Disaster Recovery Areas.
“We didn’t have to ask him,” DeSantis said.
When asked about the nature of the donation, in light of Musk’s recent spat regarding Starlink in Ukraine, DeSantis said that he trusts Starlink and criticized Ukrainian officials for “attacking” Musk.
Musk had recently offered a solution on Twitter for terms to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He received heavy criticism from Ukrainian officials, leading him to temporarily announce that Starlink would no longer operate free of charge in Ukraine. He attempted to request funding to continue from the Pentagon before later deciding to continue operating Starlink for free in that country.
