ARCADIA — DeSoto County on Tuesday banned phosphate gypstacks.
There was no hard push in a so-called Bone Valley county to open a gypstack.
But Tuesday's vote, the final reading of an ordinance with the five commissioners Jerod Gross, Ashley Coone and Judy Schaefer, Vice Chair Elton Langford and county Chair J.C. Deriso in agreement, would ban gypstacks in any circumstance.
That vote was more about symbolism, as the Hillsborough County-based Mosaic Company, which would mine the phosphate to create byproducts, had not considered gypstacks in its DeSoto County plans, a spokesperson had said.
The Fortune 500 firm in 2018 was denied a rezoning of some 14,000 acres in DeSoto County, from farmland to mining. A deal was brokered allowing Mosaic to reapply for rezoning in 2023.
In return, it would hold public workshops on mining. Another one is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Turner Agri Civic Center in Arcadia. The topic is clay settling areas, or CSA's.
Tuesday's vote was more an ounce of prevention, Langford said.
“When something is already here,” Langford said of rules that would allow gypstacks, “it's hard to say you're not going to allow it … let's go ahead and nip that in the bud.”
DeSoto County's rezoning denial in 2018 dealt Mosaic a setback, as public hearings, many heated, still leaned in the company's favor.
After two days of testimony and debate, however, the motion was made to deny rezoning. Former Commissioner Terry Hill was the only “no” vote. Hill and former Commissioner Juril “Buddy” Mansfield had since died. Gross and Coone were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Langford made that motion to deny. His term expires in 2022. He had not announced whether he'd seek re-election.
“We just wanted to stay ahead of the ballgame,” Langford said in voting with the majority Tuesday.
Carol Mahler of Nocatee was glad to hear the decision.
"I'm grateful for your efforts … by passing this ordinance," she said in comments before the commission, adding that one ton of processed phosphate creates five tons of industrial waste, which is then piled into gypstacks.
The underlying motivation for the ordinance was the Piney Point disaster in Manatee County, where a gypsum stack breach in April had poured millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay. The gypsum stack, left from a defunct fertilizer operator, had also been used for disposing of dredged materials.
Early in the breach, fear of flooding led authorities to order the evacuation of 300 homes. DeSoto County had delayed a mining workshop to allow time to learn more about the trouble at Piney Point.
Mosaic, which had no connection to the breach, provided technical expertise to the state on fixing the Piney Point problem.
