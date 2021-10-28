NORTH PORT — Over the objections of two North Port commissioners, a new subdivision in the city's north end has been approved.
The Pulte Homes project at Plantation and Panacea boulevards will sit on 193 acres, 120 of which are wetlands and unbuildable.
Remaining land is for housing, a community center, tennis courts, a pool and other amenities of a modern subdivision.
Challenges arose Wednesday, however, when developers sought greater housing density on reduced lot sizes and less open parks, bumping overall recreational space from 11 to 3 acres.
These waivers, a dozen of them, didn't sit well with commissioners Debbie McDowell and Alice White, both voting “no” to deny them in the so-called Woodlands Parcel D, a 375-home tract.
Defined rules for new housing and commercial projects are in place for a reason, White said.
“What's the point if they're going to be waived?” she asked of Unified Land Development Codes.
The ULDC is the playbook for land usage, which is undergoing a rewrite and is supposed to be completed next year.
Those waivers, granted in a 3-2 vote, were amid a daylong workshop on strategy and land use that included a third Interstate 75 interchange, possibly years off, raising a public service fee on electricity, 2% to 6%, and repealing rules for impinging growth of private property.
“While I approve the overall development, I dissented because of four waivers,” McDowell wrote in a social media posting of the Pulte Homes project, citing lost sidewalk lighting, lot density, park space reductions and a smaller dog park.
In siding with Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Barbara Langdon, Mayor Jill Luke in voting to approve Woodlands Parcel D and the waivers, however, said resort-like housing density and communal amenities are a good fit, something like a subdivision at Wellen Park, she said.
“I'm excited about the variety” of new housing expected at Plantation and Panacea, she said.
