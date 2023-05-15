NORTH — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a reported shooting on Cincinnati Street on Sunday.
According to police, a witness alleged that the suspect was rear-ended by another vehicle and responded by firing at least five bullets from his hand gun.
William Lamar Walker, 41, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the Sunday shooting, according to the North Port Police Department.
Walker, a Dade City resident, has also been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gilliana Eichenlaub, 41, of Zephyrhills, was also involved, according to NPPD. She has been charged with one count each of tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.
North Port police responded to a reported shooting on Cincinnati Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Walker's arrest report.
When they arrived, officers found a man bleeding "profusely" from the mouth and unable to answers questions. The victim was subsequently transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
According to NPPD, the injured man is currently recovering in the hospital.
Officers then spoke with a witness who alleged that he had seen a man driving a black truck ram into the back of an RV camper.
Another man, later identified as Walker, then got out of the camper and shouted at the truck before allegedly pulling out a handgun and firing at the truck.
The witness then also alleged that a woman — later identified as Eichenlaub — emerged from the camper, and then she and the shooter left the area in another vehicle.
Officers also spoke to a local resident, who said that she had previously invited Walker to help with some contractor work.
The pair were later spotted by North Port police at a 7-Eleven store on Price Creek Way, where they were arrested.
Investigators later found five bullet holes in the black truck, as well as several bullet casings and drops of blood on the ground.
Walker is being held at Sarasota County Jail on no bond, and is due to appear in court on June 30.
As of Monday afternoon, Eichenlaub is still being held at the jail on $3,000 total bond. Her next court appearance is also scheduled for June 30.
OTHER SHOOTINGS, DEATHS
The Cincinnati Street shooting is one of several gun-related incidents that law enforcement responded to over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported a suspicious death at the Seven Palms apartment complex on Slash Pine Circle. Officers had originally visited the residence due to a welfare check request.
"Upon arrival, officers determined that the individual was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound that was not self-inflicted," a PGPD statement on Monday read. "It is believed that this was an isolated incident and was not a random act. There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public."
By 10 p.m. Sunday, Venice police officers had responded to a reported gunshot at a birthday party being held at the Venice Community Center.
Several fights were reported at the party, though authorities allege that the gunshot had been fired into the air. Attendees left the area before they could be questioned by local law enforcement.
A public documents request to Sarasota County, which operates the VCC, found that the person who had rented space that day lives in Palmetto. A maximum attendance of 400 was listed on the rental form.
