NORTH PORT — If you’re sneezing more often and experiencing allergy symptoms, Hurricane Ian might be to blame.
Dr. Nilamben Patel, an allergist and asthma specialist in North Port, said the wind and rain from the storm stirred up allergens.
“Tree-grass season is upon us and the hurricane has disrupted a lot of our fauna and flora, which is going to cause permanent changes to our climate,” Patel said. “There’s been a lot of trends in patients lately, especially since the hurricane.”
Allergies occur when wind-pollinated plants and all types of tree species create a mixture of pollen in the air.
“People can get itchy, watery eyes, a runny nose or even sinus infections and breathing problems,” Patel said. “Red tide can aggravate allergy symptoms.”
Treatments can include over the counter allergy medications and generic antihistamines.
“Many people use nasal sprays, and eye drops are perfectly safe to use for people with mild symptoms,” Patel said.
If that doesn’t help, Patel suggests seeing a specialist.
“We do allergy testing to help identify what’s going on,” she said. “We give allergy shots in my clinic with different extracts of pollen, molds and dust. We slowly increase the doses to help desensitize the body.”
Patel said the shots are about 95% effective in adults — and even more effective in children.
“Their immune systems are younger and less stubborn.”
Peak allergy season in Florida is January through April, also known as the dry season.
“The dry weather contributes to pollen being super high,” she said. “Red tide is blowing inland and we’re breathing it all in.”
To help deter allergies, Patel suggests keeping windows and doors closed when grass is being cut — and showering after any outdoor activities.
“Pollen can stick to your clothing and furniture,” she said. “It peaks at dawn and dusk, when many people enjoy going outside for a walk.”
For indoor allergies like mold and dust, she suggests keeping the humidity low in your home.
“In Florida, 40% is the ideal number to set on a dehumidifier to minimize dust and mold in your home,” she said. “Air purifiers also help, and remember to change AC filters regularly.”
WHAT THE STORM DID TO PLANTS
Ralph Mitchell, a Charlotte County horticultural agent and garden columnist for The Daily Sun, said the storm affected much of the plant life in the region.
“We do have red cedar, hollies, red maple, wax myrtle, persimmon, pines, sweet gums, and oaks in Charlotte County — all having varying degrees of pollen,” Mitchell said. “With having fewer trees and shrubs due to storm damage affecting pollen production, maybe that means more grasses and herbaceous plants could contribute their own pollen.”
Mitchell said natural areas will regrow over time.
“From Hurricane Charley on up until Ian, we have seen plants regrow and natural areas come back,” he said.
He said, despite the damage, most seems to be within normal parameters at this point.
“By nature, certain plants successfully take advantage of open sites while some decline in a myriad of environments as they compete and attempt to survive in sometimes difficult habitats, including our landscapes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.