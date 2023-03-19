Charlotte Sports Park pond

Among the more scenic areas of Charlotte Sports Park are the tree-ringed retention ponds beyond the left-field boardwalk at Charlotte Sports Park, where an occasional alligator could be spotted. Many of those trees were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. A North Port doctor said she’s seeing more patients with allergy complaints since the hurricane.

 FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — If you’re sneezing more often and experiencing allergy symptoms, Hurricane Ian might be to blame.

Dr. Nilamben Patel, an allergist and asthma specialist in North Port, said the wind and rain from the storm stirred up allergens.


Dr. Nilamben Patel

Dr. Nilamben Patel owns Sunshine Allergy and Asthma in North Port.
Ralph Mitchell

Ralph Mitchell is the extension director for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County office.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments