Burn

The "pile burn" on a construction site by City Hall in North Port. Florida Forest Service believes an ember escaped the pile and caught a nearby debris pile, resulting in the burn getting "out of hand."

NORTH PORT — The Florida Forest Service is looking into what went wrong on a construction site in North Port on Tuesday, after a pile burn reportedly got "out of hand," blowing smoke around the city and shutting down a recreation facility.

The construction company had authorization to conduct the pile burn in order to clear off a portion of the land, said Scott Titus, North Port Fire Department Fire Chief. The authorization was issued through the Florida Forest Service and the supervisor was on scene at the time of the burn.

Titus explained with this type of burn, an Air Curtain Incinerator is used. Titus said the ACI typically ensures a clean burn. 

 "If used properly, it really shouldn't be an issue," he said. 

A spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service said an ember may have escaped from the incinerator and caught a nearby pile.

The North Port Fire Department responded to put out the burn. He added that no further burn authorization would be permitted at the site, although it was believed to be accidental.

Titus said the smoke was blowing north of City Hall and would be a nuisance for the better part of the day. As a result of the smoke, the George Mullen Activity Center was closed for Tuesday afternoon.

He cautioned that even those who have permits to burn are still responsible for the outcome of the burn.
 
He added that the city has a "cost-recovery ordinance," which is submitted to the responsible party to cover any damages. The cost can depend on a number of factors, including how many units responded and if there was any damage to structures. 
 
The small fire came the day after North Port firefighters were in western Charlotte County fighting a 220-acre brush fire that threatened dozens of homes and caused 40 people to be evacuated. Titus said during brush fire season, residents should extremely careful with fires and be aware of discarded smoking material, discarded cooking oils, and brush and overgrowth.
 
"We're coming into the dry season, hopefully the rain in the forecast will help," he said.
