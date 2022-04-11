NORTH PORT — Just as the pandemic arrived, Kathy Gerace was named president of the Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society.
Two years later, Gerace chairs her group's first in-person meeting. Researcher and writer William Marquardt talks during the Tuesday session on "Emergence of the Calusa Kingdom."
While virtual meetings offered material and guest speakers from anywhere in the world, some with the history group had wrestled with the technology, Gerace said.
"We all missed seeing our friends,” she said.
Gerace is an archaeologist who has done work in The Bahamas.
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society was started in November 1990 by archaeologists and volunteers involved in research at North Port's Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring, along with the excavation of a prehistoric cemetery site on Manasota Key.
Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring had wildlife and humans thousands of years ago. The people of the area 7,000 years ago buried their dead in peat around Little Salt Spring, researchers had determined. Experts visiting the Archaeological Society had talked on people and customs in the area 10,000 years before Jesus Christ was born.
COVID put brakes on gatherings in March 2020. Members were still unsettled about it, said Linda Massey with the Friends of Little Salt Spring group. Masks are still suggested, social distancing is required and snacks won't be provided Tuesday, she said.
“We're going to skip that,” she said of what used to be standard refreshments.
Barring new pandemic rules, Bruce MacFadden addresses the Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society on May 10. The group meets September through May on second Tuesdays at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 Biscayne Drive.
