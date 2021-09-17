NORTH PORT — Late Friday night, North Port Police Department officials revealed Brian Laundrie was not in the home where they thought he'd been staying for the last several days.
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor confirmed it to The Daily Sun about 9:10 p.m.
"Things are obviously evolving rather quickly," he said.
Taylor said the police were led to believe he was in the home, but when they spoke with the family Friday night, they learned he was not there.
Taylor was unable to say when Brian Laundrie left, but said police are aware. He cautioned about coming to conclusions based on that change in reality.
"He was a person of interest in a missing person case," Taylor said. "He's not wanted for a crime. We don't just trail him and follow him everywhere he goes. We had some information that he was in the home, but that's not where he was. He can go wherever he wants."
As family and friends said a prayer for Gabby Petito's safe return Friday night, North Port police officers were entering Brian Laundrie's parent's North Port home.
A large, loud crowd gathered on the lawn of the Wabasso Avenue home while investigators with paperwork were inside. Two North Port Police officers left. A short time later, officers returned and searched a silver vehicle parked in the driveway.
At about 7 p.m., North Port Police reported on social media they were at the home at the request of the Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, Brian's parents.
On Friday night, the Laundrie family contacted authorities.
"They are there talking right now. They called us to come talk with them," Taylor confirmed to The Daily Sun late Friday.
He said the scene in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue consisted of "a bunch of reporters," and then it seemed to morph into a gathering of people chanting "Where's Gabby? Where's Gabby?" Taylor said.
"We are there talking with the family," Taylor said. "We are there talking with Brian's family - not Brian."
Petito, 22, went missing sometime in late August. After her family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11, North Port police have been investigating. Brian retained an attorney and is not speaking to investigators.
Petito lived in North Port before heading out west with her boyfriend Brian. He returned without her and has been advised by his attorney not to talk to investigators who are looking for clues that will tell them where she is.
Media lined the block all day Friday. A protest was held at 5:30 p.m. where a Petito-family friend Jonathan Riches repeatedly chanted "Where's Gabby?" on a bullhorn in the driveway of the Laundrie home.
On Friday morning, local Realtor Dena Sternquist and friend Rachel Lubinsky planned a vigil at City Center Green near City Hall in North Port. On Thursday night, the Sternquist family rode on a golf cart in front of the Laundrie's home with signs asking for Brian to speak up.
"It's important that we all gather and pray and show support for Gabby's family," Sternquist said. "I am a mother of three little girls and this this heartbreaking, it's scary," she said. "I feel we need to come together as a community and help Gabby and her family. I want them to know North Port supports them, actually people from all over Florida are calling to thank me for arranging it. Everyone wants to know where Gabby is and wants her to return home."
Rachael's husband David Lubinsky spoke with members of Petito's family before the vigil and read a brief statement on their behalf. They all prayed for Petito's safe return.
North Port resident Kimberly McClish attended but didn't know the family.
"I'm a mother, I feel for this family," she said. "Brian is sitting comfortable somewhere and Gabby is missing. I just don't believe she is safe. He needs to talk to the parents and tell them something, anything so they can find her. Watching her father beg for information is heartbreaking."
Meanwhile back at the Laundrie home, vehicles lined up around the block as the crowd grew larger. A NPPD officer stood on the Laundrie's front lawn and officers directed traffic as it bottlenecked in front of the home. A woman on a bull horn screamed for Brian to come out.
Renee Kotary echoed what most in the crowd wanted to know since the beginning.
"We see this couple all over social media documenting their trip across country and he says she's the love of his life," Kotary said. "If that's the case why not speak to the police if the love of your life is missing."
Aleigha Brown, 21, and her fiance Greg Gundberg drove from Haines City, Fla. to the Laundrie home. They held signs and screamed, "Where's Gabby?"
"We are their age," she said. "We are engaged. We feel a connection with Gabby. We wanted to do something positive. We wanted to be a part of helping find Gabby. We hate seeing her family in so much pain."
At 8:45 p.m., the crowd grew and continued chanting and yelling for Brian to speak up. Police brought in many brown bags into the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.