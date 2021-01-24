NORTH PORT — Disc golf could be coming to North Port.
The outdoor sport fuses horseshoes, golf and flinging a pie-tin-like disc. Good courses have trees as obstacles, paths, or fairways, on which players toss their disc at a basket hooked to a pole.
Englewood, Port Charlotte, Venice and Punta Gorda each have their own unique public courses.
Now North Port could be next.
Those who played Frisbee as a kid would be a natural at disc golf.
A normal course has 18 holes, players flinging or driving their durable plastic disc, chipping or putting a second or third shot at the metal basket. The disc goes in the basket, akin to putting a golf ball into the hole. Discs are about the size of a dessert plate.
There are thousands of such courses in the country, even a professional tour, different discs for driving, chipping and putting.
North Port had wanted a disc golf course but plans faltered a couple of years ago. The city is requesting bids for the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Disc Golf Course project.
“We would love it to move forward quickly as possible,” North Port Parks and Recreation spokesperson Laura Ansel said.
Disc golf is cool in a couple of ways. One, it's not expensive, under a $100 for discs, cheaper on social media marketplaces. And because many courses are public parks, fees are low, or free in most instances.
And it's a walking, light exercise and competitive sport, good for teams, seniors and kids. Plus, courses are often tree-shaded, and in Florida they're flat.
The disc golf course concept originated with city commissioners, Ansel added.
“Staff started researching the possibilities to meet a growing need for recreational amenities in our community that are low-impact, low-maintenance and have no cost for participants. The purpose is to help encourage people to get outside, be active and enjoy a growing sport.”
The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Disc Golf Course would get built within a patch of trees along North Port Boulevard, on the west side near a city skate park.
A design and construction bid is due by Feb. 12.
