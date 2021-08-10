NORTH PORT — Take a step into the past and experience Warm Mineral Springs Park, the only natural warm spring in Florida.
Sarasota County residents are invited to attend Discover Warm Mineral Springs Park Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, to enjoy free admission to the historic site. A valid ID is required.
“We’re hopeful many Sarasota County residents join us to check out the historic Warm Mineral Springs Park,” said North Port spokesperson Madison Heid. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more about this local gem and experience its mineral-rich waters. Take a dip in North Port history and cool off during this hot Florida summer.”
With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options. The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually who journey to soak in its waters.
The city of North Port purchased Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. The city contracts with National and State Park Concessions, Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities. The city receives 100 percent of the admission sales. The management company receives $50,582 monthly to operate the park.
The city started hosting the event in 2018.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to see what the Springs are like and to learn more about its future,” said North Port marketing/outreach coordinator Laura Ansel.
Nearly 800 people attended in 2018, almost 1,400 attended in 2019, and 789 attended the event last year as there were capacity restrictions for COVID-19.
Warm Mineral Springs Park is located at 12200 San Servando Ave., in North Port.
