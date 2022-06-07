SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board voted unanimously to deny an application for a new charter school in Wellen Park on Tuesday night.
Florida Charter Educational Foundation Inc. proposed to provide students with a college and career readiness education in an equitable manner, according to its application.
The plan was to open in 2023-24 with an enrollment of 615 kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its first year. It plans to increase to 765 students by its fifth year.
The school would be managed by Charter Schools USA, a Fort Lauderdale company that manages 154 schools in five states.
Board member Bridget Ziegler moved to open the matter up to discussion.
Chair Jane Goodwin, who attended the meeting via Zoom, wanted more feedback from legal counsel.
School Board attorney Patrick Duggin said the board has three options: to deny the application, to not act upon it — which would also be a denial — or to approve the proposal.
Duggin noted the School Board may have to pick up debt if any new school fails.
“We need to deny this application,” Superintendent Brennan Asplen said. “If we could possibly take on debt, if they pull away, then I don’t think we should approve this.”
Board member Bridget Ziegler ended up against the for-profit plan as well.
“There are some areas I am still concerned with and I am very uncomfortable with the financial impact we might be responsible for,” she said. “I am for school choice but I want options that make sense, so I will not be supporting this application.”
About 20 speakers expressed opposition against the new charter school during the hearing of citizens at the meeting.
At an April meeting, Asplen told the charter board members the district is in the process of building a K-8 school about a mile away from the proposed site in Wellen Park.
Other schools within a few miles include Englewood Elementary, Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle School. Also nearby are Englewood SKY Academy, a nonprofit charter middle school along with State College of Florida Collegiate School on the campus of SCF-Venice.
ASPLEN RECEIVES RAISE
At the May 10 workshop, the School Board discussed Asplen’s contract and compensation. The superintendent received an evaluation of highly effective for the 2020-21 fiscal year and it was agreed that Asplen should have received a salary adjustment.
Consensus was reached that the superintendent should receive an increase of $12,000 to his base salary retroactive to July 1, 2021.
“I think he has done a great job, worked very hard and earned our respect,” Goodwin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.