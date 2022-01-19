SARASOTA — When the gavel went down at the Sarasota County Schools Board meeting, Chair Jane Goodman announced that there would be an hour for the public to speak on agenda items.
"Everyone else will have the option to speak at the end of the meeting," Goodwin said.
She asked everyone to conduct business in an orderly, efficient, effective and dignified manner.
"You cannot defame others at these meetings … that is not acceptable."
Several parents spoke and challenged the updated proposed policy on limiting public comments from 3 minutes to 2 minutes.
Board member Shirley Brown made a motion to approve and advertise the revised School Board Policy 2.22, which states that each speaker will have 2 minutes to speak and speakers are to conduct themselves "in an appropriate manner of which all our students would be proud."
Board members Bridget Zeigler and Karen Rose voted against the policy. It passed 3-2.
The School Board also approved School Board Policy 2.73, the Educational Equity Policy. It states all students are provided opportunities to receive the skills, knowledge and understanding to succeed according to their individual abilities in higher education, careers, life readiness and the community.
The Board moved the vote on policy 9.11, Parental Rights and Responsibilities, to a future business agenda.
REFERENDUM SUPPORT
Superintendent Brennan Asplen noted a referendum is set for a March vote.
"This 'mill' on your property value helps our school district in many ways," Asplen said. "It will create 30 minutes of extra instruction daily and it also helps fund the arts programs in our schools."
On March 8, the 1 mill referendum is up for renewal. Renewing this voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes for Sarasota County residents, as the 1 mill has been in place since 2002.
For every $1,000 in-home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. On a home valued at $250,000, the tax equates to $250.
Renewing the referendum helps the district keep the additional instruction per school day – adding up to 18 extra days each year – and pay for teacher salaries and fund sports, music and arts programs.
Aplen reminded everyone that School Board workshops are available to view online if you cannot attend them or view them in person. Details are on the district website. The next workshop is Feb. 8 and will discuss the strategic plan, he said.
The next School Board meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.