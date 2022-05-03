SARASOTA - Sarasota County Schools Board members reversed a decision made recently to begin changing school policy about parents recording meeting with teachers.
During its' April 19 meeting, the School Board voted 3-2 to advertise a policy to not allow parents to record individualized education plan meetings — known as IEP meetings — between parents and teachers.
Members Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose opposed it while and board chair Jane Goodwin, vice chair Tom Edwards and member Shirley Brown were in favor.
The move sparked a controversy when a parent, Melissa Bakondy, started speaking against the measure and was eventually escorted out of the meeting by district's police.
On Tuesday, Brown made a motion to reconsider the decision, and board members voted 4-0 against advertising it.
Brown was able to make the motion since she was part of the prevailing vote on April 19. Goodwin did not attend the meeting.
Edwards, who was chairing the meeting, said it would be a good idea to discuss the issue in a workshop before making a decision on whether or not to have a hearing about it.
Tuesday's meeting was another in a series that have featured people shouting disapproval with School Board decisions from the crowd.
Edwards had to call for three recesses after asking people to maintain order. Edwards made it clear at the beginning of the public hearing portion of the meeting that all comments should be about agenda items.
"Any other comments not concerning the business of the board will be moved to general comments at the end of the meeting," Edwards said.
Edwards asked several speakers to redirect their comments about agenda items while at the podium. Several made comments about Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter content and inappropriate books in school libraries.
Bakondy, who was the first public speaker, brought a large sign to the podium that read "DeSantis: Remove the Queen of No Public Input Jane Goodwin."
The audience continued to shout out opinions against the School Board when Edwards called for a second recess.
"It's been decided," Edwards said loudly and the district's video camera was paused.
After the second recess, Edwards spoke again.
"I am going to say this as a final warning," he said. "If you are not speaking on an agenda item, and if the audience is out of control, I will ask you all to clear the room and we will finish with School Board business and I will invite you all to come back for general comments. This is your final warning. It's up to you how we proceed."
After the third recess, the board continued with its regular meeting agenda, approving consent items and reversing the decision on the policy change.
A member of Mom for Liberty's Sarasota Chapter, Bakondy spoke against the measure at the previous meeting.
"How did these new policies end up on the agenda without workshop discussion?" Bakondy asked. "Where is the transparency? Let them record their IEP meetings. Does the proposed policy 3.17 put the student first? Who does it benefit? Has any board member actually ever been in an IEP meeting? This contributes to the lack of trust in the Sarasota County School District."
As she spoke, Goodwin warned her about talking about individual School Board members. She was eventually was asked to leave the meeting and escorted from the podium by officers from Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
After about 20 seconds of chatting with the officers, Bakondy left the meeting.
Bakondy's rejection was reported by some news shows following the meeting.
She continued her criticism of some board members after the meeting.
"Ms. Goodwin and this school board have been accustomed to years of no one caring what goes on … but that has changed," she said. "This is an outright violation of the first amendment. Armed police officers surrounded me based on what Ms. Goodwin 'thought I would say' … these officers have been put in a terrible predicament. They are balancing an oath to uphold the constitution and at the same time taking orders from the school board chair regardless if her orders are constitutional or not."
Goodwin said she was just following policy.
"A board member was being called out by name and insulted, and that is against the new policy (policy 2.22) which we enacted about a month ago," Goodwin said.
Board member Bridget Ziegler said she felt Goodwin interrupting Bakondy was out of order.
"I've made it publicly clear that I've seen this chair and the prior chair act in a way that abuses power," Ziegler said. "I believe the public has a right to question our government and if anyone wants to come and speak at a meeting, that is their right. Ms. Bakondy was interrupted while speaking. No threats or violence took place. This is hurting public trust, not helping."
The Sarasota County School District has its own police department and officers are present at each school board meeting.
In the days after the incident, local news agencies reported that "deputies tossed the woman from the meeting."
In response, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman released a video statement on YouTube and the Sheriff's Office's social media accounts explaining that the Sheriff's Office was not involved in the "unfortunate incident" and doesn't condone the removal of Bakondy.
Hoffman went a step further, implying Bakondy was within her rights to speak.
"The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office would never participate in preventing a citizen from expressing their first amendment rights during public comment," Hoffman said in the video. "As your sheriff, I don't condone tax-paying citizens being silenced."
