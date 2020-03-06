SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School Board is determined to select a new superintendent by June 22.
This time, they may have a slightly shorter deadline than they’ve had in past searches.
Bill Vogel, representative from the Florida School Board Association, presented a tentative timeline to the board during a work meeting Tuesday night.
Key dates from the timeline include an online survey for staff and the community to fill in qualities they want the superintendent to possess. The survey will go live on March 12 on the district website and close on April 2.
The search will include four community forums where staff and members of the community will have a chance to voice their opinions in person.
The first community forum will be March 23 at Booker High School in Sarasota. The following day at 4 p.m, a staff forum will be at Riverview High School, followed by a forum for the community at 6 p.m.
There will be a staff forum at Venice High School at 4 p.m., March 30 with a community forum at 6 p.m.
The last forum will take place at North Port High School, with staff meeting at 4 p.m. March 31, followed by the community meeting at 6 p.m.
According to Vogel, the board also plans to have a community advisory board assist with the search, though it is unclear how the membership will be decided.
Vogel explained that in the past, boards have determined the advisory board membership in two ways. First, they can decide on organizations they feel as a body must have representation, for example, the chamber, a union rep, NAACP, and the PTA. Then the board would ask the organization to identify a representative for the board. For the remaining spots, the board could pick at-large persons.
Or, Vogel said, each board member could each pick five people from a community or employee group they want to be represented.
The board members acknowledged that the timeline presented is aggressive.
“Hopefully, it’s doable,” board member Eric Robinson said. “I want the correctness to be paramount, to be right ... We know what happens when we get this wrong.”
Board member Jane Goodwin said, “I think this is perhaps aggressive, but not terribly.”
The next school board work session will take place at 8:30 a.m. March 24, with the regular board meeting at 3 p.m.
