Francisco Hernandez, 19, a North Port High School senior,and Youth of the Year for the at the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club, stands with Gene Matthews and Bill Sadlo, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. Hernandez plans to pursue a career in sports management and physical therapy.
Divas board members Shanon Matthews, of Steve Matthews: Allstate Insurance in North Port and Andree Belliveau, owner of North Port Natural Florist have fun at the party at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Lolablue owner Jamie Lovern and Divas board member dances during the cosmic event. At left: Debbie Snowden, another Diva and North Port Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club unit director Bradely Clark, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club North Port director and his wife, Amber, and North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke.
Jill Luke, a former Diva and North Port City commissioner points at the camera for a fun cosmic pose at the event to support the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Dave Roth, owner of Rothco Signs & Design Inc., and Lorina Rosetti, try to figure out the "futuristic" photo booth replacement at the recent 10th annual Divas party.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Andi Werdell, a Diva, sports a purple wig for the cosmic night.
VENICE - Divas of North Port recently held its 10th annual masquerade ball at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice to benefit the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls club.
The cosmic, out-of-this-world-themed evening included dancing, a sit-down dinner, silent auction, diamond necklace raffle and photo booth.
Thousands were raised for the local club which has an after-school, summer and leadership program.
It is the home of the youth of the year Francisco Hernandez, 19, a North Port High School senior who addressed the crowd. He said he loves the Boys & Girls Club in North Port, along with the community, and it "will always" be his home.
Divas of North Port's mission is to raise money for the families and children of North Port and the surrounding areas.
