NORTH PORT — De-annexation surfaced quickly and remained a topic of discussion at a candidate forum to replace North Port Commissioner Jill Luke.
The Thursday event, sponsored by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, placed Phil Stokes and Victor Dobrin before 100 or so voters at the AMVETS Post 312 in North Port.
De-annexation — on paper — would move Wellen Park from within North Port to unincorporated Sarasota County. Hundreds of millions of dollars, North Port’s tax stability and perhaps its reputation as a city divided are at stake.
Dobrin supported the “divorce,” with Stokes against it. Both men reside in Gran Paradiso, at 1,000 acres, 1,935 homes and 4,000-4,500 people, Wellen Park’s largest community.
Wellen Park will someday be 20,000 houses, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex and a downtown. Its residents pay about 10% of the North Port’s tax base, according to city finance officials.
Stokes raised de-annexation several times Thursday. In debating the future of Warm Mineral Springs, a popular spa, he suggested the city use business partners to restore that historic landmark.
“Wellen Park is a perfect example,” he said of such comparisons, as North Port and Wellen Park, or the former West Villages, had a pact to develop some 8,000 acres of former ranchland, “to build a tremendously successful project... I have never nor will I ever support (de-annexation),” he added. “God forbid it goes through.”
In closing, he remarked: “Who has the experience … and who stands on the right side of the issue?”
Dobrin, who co-founded West Villagers for Responsible Government in 2020, argued locals should determine their own futures.
“I signed a petition that allows West Villagers to decide,” he said, adding he was “committed to the success of our city.”
Dobrin and Stokes face-off in November, running for Luke’s District 5 seat. David Pankiw dropped from the race in June.
Stokes and Dobrin were to face tough questioning.
Stokes survived a June recall from Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association, but resigned within days. He had described the recall as a “character assassination.”
And Dobrin’s West Villagers group, a political committee, formed to protest and reverse proposed property tax hikes in North Port. That energy shifted to de-annexation in late 2020. City officials in April 2021 denied the group’s de-annexation petition.
That issue sits before a state appeals court. A mid-August hearing is set.
The group in 2021 had also filed a civil suit against Debbie McDowell, who as a North Port commissioner listened in on a virtual meeting closed to the public. That issue could end up before a jury as well. McDowell, in court filings, insists she was invited to the virtual meeting.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce candidate forum was more than de-annexation. The city’s economic health, affordable housing and quality of life were debated.
In their closing remarks, however, Stokes and Dobrin fired final salvos at one another, again over de-annexation.
“I think the decision in November is very clear,” Stokes said afterward.
Added Dobrin: “Whatever God wants … that will happen.”
