NORTH PORT — A leader in the de-annexation movement in Wellen Park has filed paperwork to run for the North Port City Commission.
Victor Dobrin, 65, wishes to replace Commissioner Jill Luke, who terms out in November.
Two others had already filed for her District 5 job. David Pankiw and Phil Stokes also live in Wellen Park. Both oppose de-annexation.
Dobrin declared his intentions to run Monday. He needs 25 petition signatures, file those with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections. Barring missteps, Dobrin would campaign after June 17 qualifying period, he said.
Dobrin on Monday acknowledged the irony of his candidacy. The run was more about “what is right at the moment,” he said.
“We all want a great city … (de-annexation) is in the courts," he said. "I live today. We'll see what happens in the future.”
Dobrin and others in 2019 formed West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee. They seek to retool North Port's boundaries and shift Wellen Park to unincorporated Sarasota County.
The group contends homeowners would shave $1,000 from their annual taxes. North Port denied that de-annexation petition in 2021. The matter is before a state appeals court.
Dobrin also sits on the West Villages Improvement District, a governing body in Wellen Park. He'd resign in November, he said.
Dobrin, a native Romanian and retired manager for the Ford Motor Co., will campaign on frugal governing, he said.
“Needs first go a little lighter on the wants,” he said of spending priorities.
Stokes said Dobrin pushing for a boundary change would “really stir up the electorate. This should empower the people of North Port to speak out.”
Stokes also faces recall from a Wellen Park homeowner association. Dobrin sits on that board and had favored the recall. That community-wide vote in the Gran Paradiso neighborhood is May 25.
