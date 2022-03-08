Document our history but at no cost, North Port insists

NORTH PORT — Chris Sterner races after “what did the terrain look like” in his quest for information about the past.
A retired nuclear engineer and college instructor, the North Port resident chases the history of his town, a time well before it became a city in 1959.
He and others do so on behalf of North Port's Historic and Cultural Advisory Board, a volunteer group of like-minded people.
One relic was a reported turpentine processing mill along the Myakkahatchee Creek, for instance, the other a rail bed for the former Charlotte Harbor & Northern line.
Those five miles today are grass-covered, nothing left of a rail bed, a cargo depot or a steam engine that reportedly hauled cattle, phosphate and other goods to a coastal port, probably Boca Grande.
The North Port mill and rail line were real, Sterner said. But researching it costs money and lots of time. The advisory board in December decided the city should better document its history, the mill and rail line, to start with.
Sterner had shared with city commissioners what his group believed were the facts of the turpentine mill, a map of the rail line that skirted the edge of town.
But whether a turpentine still existed, and whether anyone cared about an inconsequential rail spur with no surviving timber or iron, were the questions commissioners faced at a recent special meeting.
While enthused, they instead invited the advisory board to research state archives, any source - at no cost.
Sterner returns with that directive to the Historic and Cultural Advisory Board. It meets at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
“We can go to the state or the counties but nothing is free,” Sterner said of research. “We really want people to be educated what was here. But I don't think it's incumbent on us” to pay for such things.
While the rail line had vanished, there is evidence of something along the Myakkahatchee Creek.
Old plank-like timbers in the creek bank still protrude, for example, perhaps a loading dock. And remnants of a still base are blanketed in vines. Sterner had evidence of the still, iron pieces and ceramics, he said.
But North Port had removed some timbers for flood control, erasing clues, Sterner and others argued heatedly.
One city official surmised the timbers were for a cattle crossing.
For places such as Warm Mineral Springs’ spa, “there’s all sorts of historic proof (of its several thousand-year history) … not on this,” Commissioner Jill Luke said the turpentine still.
For decades, Florida extracted turpentine from pine trees. It’s thick and sticky byproduct, called pitch, was used on sailing ships and caulked boat timber.
Sterner connected the wealthy landowner A.C. Frizzell to the turpentine mill, at least on paper. But more research was needed, and Manatee County, which archives such documents, gets a $1 a page for printouts, cash the Historic and Cultural Advisory Board doesn't have, Sterner said.
