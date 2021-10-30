NORTH PORT — Since Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito are dead, is the case closed?
Not at all, says former Florida FBI agent Richard Stout.
For years, Stout served in the FBI crisis management program and set up logistics and technical FBI command centers anywhere in the world where an incident required FBI intervention.
During his career, he was a certified FBI technically trained agent who managed the FBI Technical Security and Countermeasures program in Miami. Prior to the FBI, he was a deputy sheriff and state trooper.
Like scores of others, Stout followed the Petito-Laundrie case and knows about their fateful journey.
The pair were on a cross-country van-life trip beginning in July. While in Utah, they were pulled over after a witness spotted them fighting. Days later, Laundrie, 23, returned to his parents' home in North Port in 22-year-old Petito's white van without her. Petito's family reported her missing after Brian and his mother refused to return calls and text messages. His parents, Christopher and Roberta, retained a New York real-estate attorney and friend and later reported Brian missing. Petito's remains were later found in a national park in Wyoming.
The FBI later named Brian a person of interest in Petito's murder. His remains were found in an area where his parents allegedly reported him missing near the entrance of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port Estates.
Millions of online followers and local residents following the case want to know what happens next. Does it all stop now that Brian Laundrie is dead? Does the FBI keep going because Brian Laundrie may not be her killer? Will investigators release more information if Brian killed Petito, or does that remain confidential?
Stout said the FBI investigation won't stop.
"The FBI is likely fully committed to the investigation due in part to the public attention and the crossed paths of multiple jurisdictions," Stout said.
"It’s possible the FBI could have initially been offering assistance in the early stages of her disappearance. However, it's reasonable to assume the FBI took the lead once the federal arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued out of Wyoming," he said.
The FBI issued the warrant following a grand jury indictment in Wyoming. Prosecutors say Laundrie illegally used a bank card in the days following Petito's death.
"Because the warrant was issued subsequent to a federal grand jury indictment, that could mean the FBI was working in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office," he said. "Any continued interest by authorities could also mean there are still lose ends and others somehow involved aside from Brian Laundrie."
Brian's parents communicated with the FBI through their attorney. They did tell investigators Brian went for a hike in the North Port park bordering the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Venice. They cooperated when the FBI issued warrants for some of Brian's belongings.
One lingering question is, can the parents be further investigated or charged with anything?
"It's too soon to tell," Stout said. "They aren’t obligated to answer to authorities. However, the circumstances are indeed odd. Time will tell through the interview of witnesses and collection of data. I don’t wish to speculate on the parents’ exposure without more information. I’m sure at this point they are grieving."
Brian's notebook was found near his skeletal remains, the FBI said. It was turned over to investigators who said it was wet, but "salvageable." The burning question is, if it contains a confession, will the FBI release that information or does it remain confidential?
"It's unlikely anything in the notebook will be released, because it’s an active criminal investigation," Stout said. "Journal entries would not be shared publicly unless there's an arrest. Then all evidence becomes discoverable, meaning it is shared with the defendant. The only exception that comes to mind however is if authorities believed releasing the private entries could somehow serve to advancing the investigation."
Some say the local police department erred when officers let Brian out of their sight when he came home without Petito. Others are saying the Moab Police Officers should have arrested Brian for slapping Petito in Utah.
Some question if police could have charged Brian with anything on Sept. 11 after Petito's parents reported her missing and are police expected to follow a person of interest around the clock?
"Hindsight is 20/20," Stout said. "Again it’s tough to speculate so early in an investigation how resources should be deployed. The information we know now might not necessarily have been so obvious in the beginning. People have followed the case in real time, but an awful lot goes on behind the scenes that's not released to the public."
Another question some want to know is what happens to Petito's belongings at the Laundries' home and who gets her van after police complete the case?
"That’s such a broad speculation," Stout said, adding the attorneys representing the families may work it out. "Property could be voluntarily turned over to law enforcement. The government, through a search warrant, could collect the items. As far as the van, it is likely seized as evidence."
Now, there are dozens of theories about this case with worldwide attention. Does this help or hurt the FBI or should anyone who believes they have additional information that can help with this case still come forward?
"The FBI won’t be led by outside theories, but they won’t necessarily turn away information either," said Stout, who now runs his own security consultant firm in Florida. "It’s my experience that a sensationalized investigation will bring a flood of speculative information. It becomes a burden for investigators to filter truth from fiction. It can hamper efforts.
"But, street agents have always led the bureau, and I’m sure more will unfold within the coming weeks and months as a result of the efforts of local, state and federal investigators," Stout said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.