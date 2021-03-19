Dog-Gone Egg Hunt planned at Canine Club

NORTH PORT — Dogs will be able to experience an "egg-stra" special Easter event this year.
Caretakers are invited to bring their furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at 5:30 p.m. March 31 the Canine Club Dog Park, 6700 Appomattox Drive, North Port
All dogs are invited to hunt at the park for dog-approved treat-filled eggs. Dogs in attendance must be with their owner and on a leash.
Admission and parking are free.
This is the first event of its kind the city of North Port is hosting.
"We had scheduled this event for last spring, but when everything shut down because of the pandemic, we unfortunately had to cancel, so this is the first time we will actually be able to hold it," said Laura Ansel, marketing & outreach coordinator for the city of North Port.
"People don’t need to pre-register their dogs to participate, but all dogs in attendance must be with their owner and have up-to-date vaccinations."
Bring a camera to take a physically distanced photo of your dog with the Easter Bunny starting at 5:30 p.m. The egg hunt will start at 6:30 p.m. Arrive on time, as eggs and treats are sure to go quickly.
Here's how it works: When your pup touches an egg with its nose, into your basket it goes.
Caretakers are asked to open the plastic eggs for treats and other prizes and ensure the dogs don’t ingest the plastic eggs themselves. Bins will be available on site to recycle the plastic eggs.
Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
