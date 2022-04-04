NORTH PORT — Let your pup loose to search for treats at the second Dog-Gone Egg Hunt.
The event is April 13 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive in North Port.
Dog caretakers are invited to bring their furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the dog park starting at 5:30 p.m.
All dogs in attendance must be with their owner and on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs.
“More than 230 people attended the event last year,” said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for the city of North Port. “We are thrilled to bring back our Dog-Gone Egg Hunt for the second year in a row.”
She said the Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos.
“Don’t forget to keep your dog on a leash for the duration of this event, and to bring a basket to place the treat-filled eggs,” she said.
Bring a camera to take a photo of your dog with the bunny starting at 5:30 p.m. The egg hunt will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.
When your pup touches an egg with its nose, into your basket it goes.
Caretakers, please open the plastic eggs for treats and other prizes for your dog and ensure they don’t ingest the plastic eggs themselves, then drop the empty plastic eggs into the recycling bins that will be available onsite, Ansel added.
