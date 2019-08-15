GULF COVE — Charlotte County Animal Control needs the public's help discovering whether a 9-month German shepherd died by being dragged by a vehicle.
"We are not assuming anything, but we are treating this as an animal cruelty case," Animal Control manager Brian Jones said.
Animal Control officers discovered the decaying remains of the female shepherd mix on Chippewa Street, near Gisinger Boulevard in the Gulf Cove community. A veterinary examination concluded the dog had likely been dead two to three days.
The animal did not have a microchip, or any identification.
Jones said animal control officers were baffled as to how the animal got there and was found under those conditions.
"It certainly was very bizarre," he said.
The dog was so badly decayed that Animal Control did not know initially whether it was a coyote or a dog carcass, Jones said.
The shepherd was found wearing a makeshift harness and a rope that had been cleanly cut, Jones said. Animal Control believes the dog did not die where it was found, but dropped off at that location.
Animal Control officers found mild abrasions on the dog that they believe indicate the animal was dragged a short distance by a vehicle and dumped where it was discovered.
"It begs the question, why is a 9-month-old animal dead, and who did it?" Jones asked.
"Speaking from experience, two decades in this department, for someone to dump a carcass, it means they were likely trying to hide something," he added.
Jones said Animal Control officers are talking to the media, canvassing the area where the animal's body was found, and searching the data base to see if anyone in the area had a dog that fits that description.
Jones added an officer will continue to canvas the area and speak to residents, to see if anyone may have witnessed or seen anything.
If the person responsible is found, charges could range from a misdemeanor to a felony, or could be nothing at all, Jones said.
"It all depends on what we discover and what we can prove," Jones said.
If anyone has any information, please contact our Charlotte County Animal Control 941-833-5690, extension 1. Caller can remain anonymous.
Sun reporter Brianna Kwasnik contributed to this report.
