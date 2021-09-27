NORTH PORT — Based on a "cluster of leads," a Reality TV show star spent Monday searching for Brian Laundrie.
According to Jennifer Willingham, spokesperson for Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, he was unavailable to speak to The Daily Sun on Monday because he was following "hundreds of tips" that came into his hotline after he came to North Port on Saturday.
"He greatly appreciates the public’s help and they will be the key to finding Brian," Willingham told The Daily Sun.
On Saturday, the reality television star went to the Wabasso Avenue home of Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie in North Port.
He knocked four times but no one answered.
"The family called 911. We responded," said Josh Taylor North Port Police spokesperson. "The 'Dog' left without incident."
The FBI issued a warrant last week for Brian’s arrest for bank fraud after his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared.
Brian returned from their cross country trip in Gabby's van, without her. Her body was later found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI is searching for Brian and went to his parents' home Sunday to request a few of Brian's personal items to match his DNA.
Chapman, 68, who lives in Colorado, married Francie Frane on Sept. 3 in Colorado Springs.
"He (Dog) and Francie have interrupted their honeymoon to exclusively focus on this (Brian Laundrie) case," Willingham said. "Dog is searching a specific unnamed area today based on a cluster of leads. He greatly appreciates the public’s help and they will be the key to finding Brian."
On Monday, Chapman wrote on social media, his confidential tips hotline, 833-TELLDOG, received more than "1,000 leads" in two days after people learned he was searching for Brian.
"So we're going through all those leads," Chapman wrote. "It's incredible pictures of him here, there. I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at."
Chapman told Fox & Friends, he and Francie were in Florida relaxing when a couple of family members reached out asking "please Dog please."
Since they are in the area, Chapman went to the Laundrie's home.
"We are in Colorado and they (Brian and Gabby) traveled through there and that got our attention right away. I read about the case. Then I went to the father's house," Chapman told Fox.
Chapman doesn't believe Brian will "shoplift," "live on the run" or "stay at cheap motels."
"This kid is an outdoorsman," Chapman told Fox. "That's what he does the best."
Based on a few leads and studying Brian's social media accounts, Chapman believes Brian could be in the Appalachian Mountains. He credits the North Port Police for searching in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve based on the information the department received at the time.
He also doesn't believe Brian Laundrie is in Mexico because "the cartel" would find him for the reward money.
"They (NPPD and FBI investigators) had to search, they had to try," Chapman told Fox. "He (Brian) is not an experienced criminal. "He's not going to rob people … He may be in the mountains — the Appalachian Trail, where he previously camped."
Chapman said he wants to capture Brian before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18. Chapman said he understands the pain Gabby's family is experiencing in losing a daughter.
Chapman's 23-year-old daughter Barbara Katy died in a 2006 car crash.
Chapman said Laundrie is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance and is wanted for questioning by the FBI.
"We just want to make sure he doesn't do it again," Chapman told Fox, adding leads are coming in every 10 minutes. "What I like is all the Christians to pray. Please pray that God will lead me through the wilderness right up to it, and I'll be able to bring him in alive."
While Chapman isn't offering a reward, the Boohoof Lawfirm in North Port started with a $20,000 bounty last week. Others followed according to CNN, including $10,000 raised locally for "tips leading to an arrest" in Brian Laundrie's capture.
"The rewards just go to show that everyone wants answers here," Taylor said. "Sometimes, money talks. From a law enforcement standpoint, our intensity has never let up. All tips are to go to the FBI. It is their investigation. We are assisting. We join the FBI in asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov."
