NORTH PORT — While enjoying Halloween sweets on Monday, consider donating holiday pumpkins to Noah’s Port Farm.
There are some critters there that would really enjoy the treat.
Beth Ann MacPherson started Noah’s Port Farm in North Port Estates in 2007.
She takes care of a mini horse, two mini ponies, goats, pigs, ferrets, chickens, roosters, tortoises, turtles, bunnies, Guinea pigs, dogs and cats — and they all get very hungry.
“Tortoises and pigs love pumpkin,” MacPherson said. “And another bonus — it’s a natural wormer.”
The seeds of pumpkins and other gourds are believed to contain a deworming compound called cucurbitacin, which has been used to expel tapeworms and roundworms in domestic livestock species for years.
“Cut or not, the ‘farmily’ thinks they are delicious — but please do not drop off pumpkins that have been bleached or bug sprayed,” MacPherson said.
Since 2007, MacPherson has helped a number of children in the area by providing therapy with ponies and horses.
“Sometimes children just come to groom the ponies,” she said. “It really depends on their abilities. A child on spectrum counted the animals to help with math skills. We also have a book club where each child reads an animal book and then gives a report.”
MacPherson has also brought the animals to day care schools and assisted living facilities in the past, but no longer does since she had to sell the trailer that transported the animals.
There is no application for therapy sessions, just make an appointment.
Noah’s Port Farm is a nonprofit that connects a pony and a child with different abilities. Used for therapy and rescue, the founders of this organization refer to the connections made as “magical. If you would like to donate pumpkins and/or hay that you no longer need, contact MacPherson at Noah’s Port Farm-Therapy and Rescue 501c3 via Facebook or drop them off at 3000 Narcissus Terrace, North Port.
