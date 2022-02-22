NORTH PORT — The 2022 North Port High School Project Graduation is 5-9 p.m. May 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center.
Organizer Kristin Cawthorne said more donations are needed to help make the event a success.
“We are in need of snack food that is individually wrapped, and prizes — like towel sets, dish sets, televisions — for college dorm rooms,” Cawthorne said. “Monetary donations are always welcome.”
All donations can be mailed to NPHS Project Graduation, P.O. Box 7911, North Port, FL 34290.
“We are well on our way to get everything ready,” Cawthorne said. “Donation letters have gone out this week, and flyers are being printed to inform the students.”
All graduating, seniors with a school ID will be admitted to the free event.
Project Gradation is an organized, adult-supervised, alcohol-free evening filled with activities and prizes offered as part of a post-graduation party, as an alternative to student-run parties involving alcoholic beverages or drugs.
It was spearheaded in 1979, when the community of Oxford Hills, Maine experienced seven alcohol and drug related teen deaths during the commencement season of that year. In the wake of these tragedies, the community rallied together to offer the next year’s seniors a safe event.
