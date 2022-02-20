NORTH PORT — Students are getting ready for a double feature show at North Port High School.

Woodland Middle School Theatre Guild Troupe 89407 will present the comedy “Orientation” by Ian McWethy.

Following that show, North Port High School Theatre Troupe 6238 will present “The Entire American Revolution in 40 Minutes or Less” by Eddie McPherson.

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd.

The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 941-426-8479.

