featured Double feature planned at North Port Performing Arts Center By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Feb 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Morgan Rand and Kassidy Snapp at dress rehearsal on Friday. PHOTO PROVIDED Kyla Burns, Brenna Kavanagh, Genevieve DeVries, Rachel Bullock and Emma Cooley perform during a dress rehearsal on Friday. PHOTOs PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — Students are getting ready for a double feature show at North Port High School.Woodland Middle School Theatre Guild Troupe 89407 will present the comedy “Orientation” by Ian McWethy.Following that show, North Port High School Theatre Troupe 6238 will present “The Entire American Revolution in 40 Minutes or Less” by Eddie McPherson.The performances will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd.The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 941-426-8479. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Brian Laundrie autopsy: Bones were scattered; gun, other items detailed So much is planned for US 41, River Road Police: Candidate threatens to end cop's career Teacher pay increases in Sarasota County Wellen Park builders dealt setback in de-annexation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brian Laundrie autopsy: Bones were scattered; gun, other items detailed So much is planned for US 41, River Road Police: Candidate threatens to end cop's career Teacher pay increases in Sarasota County Wellen Park builders dealt setback in de-annexation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.