Mel Thomas, North Port's Economic Development Division Manager, with Emily Shaw, membership coordinator at North Port Area Chamber of Commerce during Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremonies for Downtown Wellen Park.
NORTH PORT — Under a huge tent with paper lanterns, a whirl of execs and city hall staff, Downtown Wellen Park on Wednesday became an official North Port landmark.
The movers and shakers behind the billion-dollar project had collected at Tamiami Trail and West Villages Parkway for what will become the city's entertainment district. With speeches and a ceremonial shoveling of dirt, Downtown Wellen Park was christened.
“It's a pretty incredible day,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park, where 3,000 more housing units had been added in just two years.
The first phase of Downtown Wellen Park includes retail and mixed-use buildings, a town hall, an outfitter and several yet named diners and other amenities such as a brewpub and a food-truck court. Apartments and assisted-living units will place residents within walking distance of shopping, recreation, dining and the Atlanta Braves stadium complex. An 80-acre lake complements things.
What began Wednesday should be finished in late 2022. Other phases place Downtown Wellen Park's completion over several years. A North Port public safety complex also opens in 2022. And the nearby Marketplace plaza anchored by a Publix opened in 2020.
Wellen Park is one of the nation's fastest-growing communities. It is also embroiled in a battle between a homeowner group and the city.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee, is in court to force a “divorce” of Wellen Park and North Port, a de-annexation that would place Wellen Park within unincorporated Sarasota County's boundaries. North Port commissioners in April nixed that idea; a circuit judge will hear arguments in a related lawsuit on Oct. 8.
Yet the morning was all about being festive.
Christina Shaw, who lives in Wellen Park and works for the Atlanta Braves, for instance, shared that “people are realizing what a special place (Downtown Wellen Park) is going to be,” adding that she had the initial jitters in moving from Atlanta to North Port. “What a great decision that was,” she said.
Downtown Wellen Park under construction will offer sip-and-paint events, lectures, book clubs and a series on food and drinks. Sept. 15 is a tree-planting event, for instance.
The bottom line, however, is what Downtown Wellen Park brings in citywide momentum, lifestyle and prestige, said Mel Thomas, North Port's economic development director.
“This is the thing that starts the ball rolling,” Thomas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.