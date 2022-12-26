WELLEN PARK — Developers anticipate that Downtown Wellen Park will open for business in the coming year as construction nears completion.
Wellen Park President Rick Severence led a tour of the upcoming commercial district Friday for public officials and local business leaders, after a meeting of the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County.
“We look forward to opening Downtown Wellen in the new year and continuing development that supports economic growth for our south county region,” Severence said at the meeting.
Wellen Park, a part of North Port, is a part of the West Villages Improvement District. Surrounding it are thousands of homes that have been built in the past decade.
At build-out, it is expected to contain 50,000 residents and 20,000 homes. It is the home to CoolToday Park, the spring training facility of the Atlanta Braves.
A shopping center anchored by a Publix is already open. It is also the site of a future Costco and another Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility that have been recently announced.
The Sarasota County School District is finalizing designs for a new high school with construction to start in early 2023 with a middle school to follow.
At the center, Downtown Wellen Park amenities will include a 260-room hotel, roughly 280 luxury residential units, and outdoor and indoor event spaces.
During the Friday tour, Severence took note of the extensive use of brick for roads within Downtown — meant to slow down car traffic inside the complex and promote pedestrian travel between stores and restaurants.
A busline for Sarasota County Area Transit will have a stop in the Downtown Wellen Park area, which will also be covered by a Sarasota OnDemand ride zone.
Severence said that Wellen Park aims to have amenities available with a quarter-mile of public transportation to promote walkable spaces.
Severence also took particular note of the waterfront space and 40 rescued live oak trees that provide shade across the district.
“Since my arrival, we’ve never mitigated an acre of wetlands here,” Severence said.
He joined Wellen Park in 2018.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher — who also lives in Wellen Park — said that he was reassured by the EDC’s commitment to North Port.
“Hurricane Ian has not derailed the fact that south Sarasota County is hugely attractive to incoming business,” Fletcher said at the meeting. “Our interlocal relationship with the Sarasota County EDC is stronger than ever, and North Port is serving as the voice of south county’s business community.”
Future restaurants and bars at the Downtown area include The Banyan House and Oak & Stone.
Severence said on Friday that the major “anchor businesses” anticipate that they will open their doors by next April.
