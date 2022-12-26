WELLEN PARK — Developers anticipate that Downtown Wellen Park will open for business in the coming year as construction nears completion.

Wellen Park President Rick Severence led a tour of the upcoming commercial district Friday for public officials and local business leaders, after a meeting of the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County.


Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments