WELLEN PARK — One year out and already lines forming at Downtown Wellen Park.
The queue is for vendors locating at the upscale retail outlet, however.
For example, a Sarasota-based tavern, an ice cream shop and an Italian-themed diner have been announced in that business district, which join others planned for that setting, or as “part of the fabric” of Downtown Wellen Park, said Jennifer Hamilton with Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR, the Fort Myers firm representing Downtown Wellen Park.
“It will speak to all levels of palate and taste,” Hamilton said.
Breaking ground in August, Downtown Wellen Park construction is moving quickly. It will be the heart of one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in Florida.
Master planning is large housing developments with recreation and shopping, like a town.
At build-out, Wellen Park will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population.
Downtown Wellen Park’s retail, dining and recreation is the centerpiece district of several neighborhoods or villages, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, the Marketplace Plaza, anchored by a Publix, and other outlying shops and offices at Tamiami Trail and Mercado Drive.
Assisted living and new housing are included in Downtown Wellen Park. The first phase should open by late 2022.
It is at North Port’s western edge that borders Sarasota County. The neighborhoods have identities and different price points. Two new Sarasota County schools had been publicized there in the last month.
The five-store Oak & Stone chain will locate at Downtown Wellen Park, it was announced. It features craft beer and food, visitors using technology to self-serve from taps. Bright Ice is a specialized ice cream shop, and Mirabella’s is an Italian concept.
Already in the nearby Marketplace Plaza are pizza and frozen yogurt shops, a sushi place and Irma’s Tacos — which serves a variety of food and alcohol. Those owners are promoting the Salty Bull, a steakhouse, seafood and raw-bar concept in Downtown Wellen Park. Barrel & Bean in the Wellen Park Welcome Center is another property in that same ownership portfolio.
Aside from the vast commercial and residential growth in Wellen Park, the North Port Public Safety Building will open next spring.
At Tamiami Trail and Preto Boulevard, the 25,000-square-foot structure is North Port Fire Station 86, a North Port police annex and Sarasota County Fire Station 26. Total investment is nearly $13 million.
At completion, Downtown Wellen, over hundreds of acres, will include shopping, eateries, a town hall, a kids’ playground and splash pad, a food truck area, an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks, an 80-acre lake and a three-mile trail surrounding that lake.
Also, the Atlanta Braves reportedly plan a hotel and other growth within that area, and thousands of houses, a golf course and offices are opening, and a medical complex, a convenience store and storage units at South River Road and Tamiami Trail are planned.
The largest four trees inside the Downtown Wellen Park perimeter — one with a 96-inch diameter and well over 100 years old, all salvaged from the property — will flank the entryway.
That canopy of green will provide a “sense of place that doesn’t feel brand new,” said Rick Severance, Wellen Park’s president.
Wellen Park is the renamed West Villages that covers some 11,000 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.