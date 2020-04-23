NORTH PORT — COVID-19 testing for those with possible symptoms is today in North Port.
A South County drive-thru site at Heron Creek Middle School runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Florida Department of Health-Sarasota testing is by appointment and for those with symptoms — fever, cough or shortness of breath — or who work in a healthcare setting. To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883.
Callers will be screened using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria. Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
Heron Creek Middle School is at 6501 W. Price Blvd.
Florida on Thursday had 27,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19, some 867 related deaths. Numbers nationally were about 868,000 confirmed cases and almost 49,000 dead. Some Florida counties, including Sarasota and Charlotte, had this week announced public beach re-openings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.