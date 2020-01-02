NORTH PORT — A 17-year-old died in a stolen vehicle Thursday around 2:30 a.m., after crashing into a tree in the area of Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road in North Port, the North Port Police Department said.
Four juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 17, were occupying the white Honda, which had been recently stolen from Port Charlotte, according to police.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett confirmed the vehicle was stolen from a Charlotte County residence but stated the case is still under investigation.
The 17-year-old driver died from his injuries after the car traveled off the road, striking the tree. The other three teenagers were transported to hospitals, two by helicopter and one by ground, police said.
The North Port Police Department is not releasing names, because the agency said the investigation is ongoing and because minors are involved.
“We want to make sure that everyone’s notified and try to figure out the origins of how we got to where we got to,” said NPPD Spokesperson Josh Taylor. “Keeping some of that not just out there for public consumption helps the investigation.”
Taylor said Thursday afternoon he had no information about where the juveniles were from or where they were going or coming from at the time of the crash.
“Without really knowing the circumstances, I hate to say anything,” Taylor said. “I guess one thing is just hug and love your kids because you never know.”
The fatal crash comes after a New Year’s Eve fatality, when an Uber passenger was killed by an alleged drunk driver at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive.
“It’s been an unfortunate start to the New Year,” Taylor said.
This story will be updated as additional details become available.
