A driver on Interstate 75 failed to move over when a North Port police cruiser was assisting FHP on Saturday morning, police reported. Her vehicle hit the cruiser, which slammed into the Trooper's vehicle. The officers were not in their vehicles at the time of the crash.
NORTH PORT — A driver slammed into a North Port police cruiser that was stopped alongside Interstate 75 on Saturday morning.
The collision pushed the patrol car into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's car that was also alongside the roadway.
Neither law enforcement officer was injured in the crash, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for NPPD.
"Thankfully the officers were outside their vehicles dealing with the other situation," he said.
The wreck occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday before the Sumter Road exit 182 in the southbound lane, he said.
The North Port Police Department was called to assist FHP in helping a driver who had been towing a boat.
Both vehicles had their emergency lights flashing.
However, a woman, also driving south on the highway, slammed into the North Port cruiser. The woman, who did not observe Florida's "moved over" law for emergency vehicles "had minor injuries and was cited for careless driving," Taylor said.
"The whole left side of the NPPD vehicle" was damaged, Taylor said.
"The tire and axle were ripped off," he added.
The vehicle had to be towed.
"This is what can happen when you don't move over," he said.
Taylor said January was "Move Over Month" and that NPPD's community outreach campaign on various posts educated the public on what to do when approaching first responders giving assistance.
