NPPD crashed vehicle.jpg

A driver on Interstate 75 failed to move over when a North Port police cruiser was assisting FHP on Saturday morning, police reported. Her vehicle hit the cruiser, which slammed into the Trooper's vehicle. The officers were not in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORTH PORT — A driver slammed into a North Port police cruiser that was stopped alongside Interstate 75 on Saturday morning.

The collision pushed the patrol car into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's car that was also alongside the roadway.


