NORTH PORT — She had done this before. The last time ended well, with her found unharmed at a Sumter Boulevard bus stop.
Saturday was different because the 89-year-old North Port woman with dementia had left home through a window.
No notes, no clues. She was last seen the previous night, police said.
Michigan may have been her goal, concerned family told North Port police searching Morandi Avenue. Because of her health condition and the fact her assistive walker was left behind, there was panic, a police spokesperson said of the scene that ended nearly as quickly as it started.
A drone with a thermal lens and its North Port police pilot were her rescuers.
The officer had spied a heat signature on the flight controller. Buzzing like a mechanical bee, the drone covers great swaths as its FAA-certified pilot views things on a cellphone affixed to the gamer control. An infrared device detects body heat.
Police dogs and their trainers dispatched to Adele Street found the woman. She was aware but confused. And lost.
Elapsed time from arrival to rescue was 20 minutes — a marvel from just two years ago, when police Commander Mike Laden flew the city's first drone.
The unit is now 12 “remote pilots” and three drones. It is regularly used in tandem with traditional policing to find people such as the woman on Saturday.
Without the $2,000 device, spokesperson Josh Taylor said, “who knows how long we would have searched? Drones have been an unbelievable resource.”
The drone unit’s textbook hunt was a senior wandering off, a misplaced child, for instance, a situation where the view from above is super helpful.
And done quickly.
Unleashed, North Port’s DJI Mavic drone could be dispatched within minutes, the remote pilot like a hawk zipping over streets or wooded lots. Its thermal device also detects body heat, finding those sleeping, unconscious … or hiding.
Which happened Saturday.
“It was something other agencies were using,” Laden in 2020 had said.
There are some 350 U.S. law agencies using drones, according to federal resources tracking such things. They’re also used in reconstructing traffic accidents, active-shooter incidents, crime-scene analysis, surveillance and crowd monitoring.
Polk, Charlotte and Lee counties have drone programs, as well.
In a demo of North Port’s first drone, Laden in 2020 had fastened his police cellphone to a hand-held controller. Its chunky battery gives 30-40 minutes of flying time. It has green-red FAA lighting, a strobe, other warning lights for safety. An onboard sensor keeps it from crashing into buildings or trees.
Rules prohibit the drone from exceeding 400 feet, and though it can roam for miles, the operator must keep it in sight. Privacy rules also limit its use, police said.
Drone officers even tested their devices in a mock bomb drill this year, sending one into the building to secure things.
The North Port officer on Saturday arrived at 8:52 p.m. He launched the drone, hovered and put it to work. The missing woman was found at 9:15 p.m. She was behind a home on Adele. She was taken to a North Port emergency room for observation.
Her family got Project Lifesaver details. It's a GPS device for those with cognitive challenges.
Rescue drones, North Port's Josh Taylor said, “are minor investments that pay for themselves, over and over again.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.