Those benefiting from cash forfeitures included the North Port Kiwanis Club. Accepting a check are club members Jamie Nicastro, left, Justin Cody Willis and Elaine Allen-Emrich. Officer Aaron Nick presented the check at a Tuesday ceremony. Elaine Allen-Emrich is also a staff writer for The Daily Sun.
NPPD Officer Aaron Nick with proceeds from a May 2020 arrest.
NORTH PORT — A chunk of nearly $400,000 seized in a drug proceeds bust was passed along to area nonprofits this week.
North Port police gave more than $70,000 to eight agencies whose missions range from suicide prevention, to mental health and drug treatment and to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
That cash was part of a $398,000 seizure in May 2020. Police Officer Aaron Nick is credited with a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Tampa man linked to alleged drug trafficking.
Investigators found cash in shrink-wrapped bundles in the suspect's vehicle. Splayed out, that confiscated money nearly covered the hood of Nick's police SUV.
North Port police turned 25% of that forfeiture over to the community. The balance is used for equipment and police support, as is law.
The donation to several nonprofits, a school and others was Tuesday.
“The irony is that the money is actually collected from those up to no good in our community,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “A percentage of seized funds go right back to those working to support a healthier and safer community."
Those recipients included Holly’s Hope, Making an Impact, North Port Early Bird Kiwanis “Do the Right Thing” program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Teen Court, Centerstone Comprehensive Treatment Court, First Step and Imagine School's Young Marines.
Nick, assigned to the city's Traffic Unit, was adamant that Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, get a slice of forfeiture proceeds. The local chapter got $2,000.
“I've had many interactions (with MAAD) over my career,” Nick said. “They're great advocates for victims. And I'm very grateful the (North Port PD) administration was supportive.”
