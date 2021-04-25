NORTH PORT — They sat stunned, watching as a North Port code enforcement officer scrolled through photos of a city home that had been converted into a big-league marijuana grow house.
The setting was City Hall, North Port’s monthly code enforcement hearing in commission chambers. Sarasota attorney James E. Toale is the Hearing Officer, the judge at Thursday morning’s session.
The grow house on Clarinet Avenue was pictured as plain outside, but inside was stripped clean, a carnival of air-duct tubing, industrial-grade spaghetti wiring, false and tinfoiled walls and hidden rooms, and dead marijuana plants from an October police raid.
Stacked fertilizer barrels rested outside a backyard grow house, and the operators had hooked power directly to a Florida Power & Light pole, bypassing normal hookups and any kind of metering system.
It was a set-up that in October had overwhelmed raiding officers with the pungency of a professional-grade pot farm. Neighbors had smelled it for months, it was later learned.
Code enforcement had ticketed the Clarinet homeowner — in court files listed as Leandro Mojena — for lacking permits to modify wiring and structures, for damaging the city’s right of way. No one was at Thursday’s meeting to defend or explain.
So, James Toale did what he does: fine the homeowner. It’s $50 per day, up to $5,000 until the place on Clarinet is restored to its original condition, he said. He gave the owner until August to comply. A North Port spokesperson in October had said those responsible were accounted for.
“Obviously,” Toale added, almost humorously, “work was done for a particular purpose … an illegal purpose.”
That judgment was the exclamation point on a lengthy code agenda Thursday that had holdover cases from 2020. The coronavirus had closed or limited City Hall proceedings.
That backlog Thursday had a homeowner, for instance, explaining her messy yard, blaming that on a dispute with neighbors “throwing trash” from their cars, to which Toale responded: “Emotions can run a little raw.”
Other cases were for broken fencing, pools with no permits, illegal tree cuts, missing address numbers, tall grass and weeds, normal stuff code enforcers see.
One man, ticketed for an abandoned truck, argued that North Port had failed to trim the right of way on his property, urged the city to ticket itself before going after him.
Kevin Raducci, North Port’s Code Enforcement division manager, calmed that homeowner, advising the city would investigate his concerns.
Another man ticketed for yard debris and noises “causing objections to normal senses” had complied with an earlier order to fix things. That matter ended Thursday.
“You did what you said you were going to to do,” Toale added. “We appreciate that.”
And amid the piercing screech of a misbehaving emergency alarm, which caused Toale’s clerk to plug her ears, code officers scrolled through photos of hills of garbage and castaways at a homeless camp on seven acres. Because the landowner worked with the city, code officers informed Toale, penalties were delayed through August.
Completing 10 pages of yet another code enforcement hearing, Toale after 90 minutes, gaveled the proceedings to close at 10:32 a.m.
“We are adjourned,” he said. And a code enforcement officer placed his black robe on a hangar, covered it in plastic sheeting and closeted it away for next month’s hearing.
