More than 400,000 registered voters between Sarasota and Charlotte counties have yet to vote in the upcoming presidential preference primary, set for March 17.

Early voting starts today in Sarasota County, with five different locations throughout the county to choose from. 

The three remaining Democrat candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), however many more are listed on the ballot, since the list was locked in weeks ago. 

There are also three Republicans running against President Donald Trump for the candidacy: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh and Roque De La Fuente.

With just submitted vote-by-mail ballots, the county already has a turnout of 10% with 18,501 Republican ballots and 14,019 Democrat ballots. 

This brings each party to over 13% of participation so far. 

According to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, there are a lot more registrations and voters updating their party affiliation to be able to vote in this primary.

"I am urging voters to consider early voting, which begins this weekend,” Turner said. He also noted that early voting is a flexible and convenient option that provides an in-person voting experience.

Early voting in Sarasota County goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and continues through Saturday, March 14. Here are the locations: 

• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

• R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice

• Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota

• Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

• North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Voter Turnout in Charlotte County

Democrats Republicans
Early Voting (2020) 901 792
Mail Ballots (2020) 4,971 7,186
Provisional (2020) 1 1
Total Votes (2020) 5,873 7,979
Early Voting (2016) 3,863 9,918
Mail Ballots (2016) 4,970 8,903
Election Day (2016) 4,384 11,334
Provisional (2016) 2 5
Total Votes (2016) 13,219 30,160

Voter Turnout in Sarasota County

Democrats Republicans
Total Ballots (2020) 14,019 18,501
Total Ballots (2016) 42,380 73,186
Early Votes (2016) 6,256 11,738
Mail Ballots (2016) 15,965 20,951
Election Day (2016) 20,159 40,497

