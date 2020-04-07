Easter Bunny adapts to COVID-19, North Port families hop aboard

NORTH PORT — The Easter Bunny is thumbing his little pink nose at COVID-19.
There are eggs to deliver.
But he’ll do it under health rules for social-distancing. He has recruited North Port Bunny Squads to deliver Easter eggs on Thursday and Friday to families that had jumped online to register for the Bunny Squad Scramble.
The scramble replaces North Port’s annual Easter egg hunts cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Within 50 minutes of soliciting on social media, the city’s website and other channels for the first Bunny Squad Scramble, the 150-family limit was reached, stunning city workers at the response.
“Surprised … and very happy,” Laura Ansel, North Port’s Marketing & Outreach coordinator, said of the quick registrations. Parks and Recreation and North Port police are partnering in the project. “It’s a tough time and we’re hoping to lift the spirits of the community.”
The event is designed to maintain some normalcy.
The Bunny Squad is under strict orders to follow appropriate physical distancing in support of public safety and will follow all COVID-19 precautionary steps to keep the eggs safe before delivering to homes, Ansel said. All members of the squad will drive in separate vehicles and will have gloves, masks, and other appropriate supplies. The Squad will call registered households prior to arriving.
“For their safety, please stay inside your home and don’t come outside to greet them while they ‘egg’ your yard,” she said.
“After having to cancel our signature Egg Hunt events due to COVID-19,” she added, “we had 60,000 eggs and baskets generously donated by city staff with no place to go. Fortunately, we have an amazing team that is truly passionate about North Port.”
Because the Scramble filled so quickly, some families got passed over. But there are other plans afoot.
“We know a few people may have missed out on registering since it filled so quickly, but we hope they stay tuned to the Parks & Rec Facebook page for more ideas and activities they can do at home together,” Ansel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.