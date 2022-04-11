 Skip to main content
Easter eggs came early for North Port children

NORTH PORT - Thousands of children recently participated in the city of North Port's flashlight egg hunt and kid's egg hunt at City Center Green.

The city teamed up with the North Port Kiwanis, which donated 52 baskets and Awaken Church, which gave 40 baskets to these events.

Additionally, Clara's Clubhouse Inc. gave a couple thousand eggs filled with allergy-friendly candies and sensory toys for the adaptive egg hunt section at the recent Eggnormous Egg Hunt.

